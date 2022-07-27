As summer begins to wind down, the upcoming school year begins to take precedence in the minds of many local families while shopping for supplies, clothes and shoes. With prices continuing to rise due to inflation, this time of year can be especially stressful.
Applications are now open for educational benefits for families in the Owatonna School District, and everyone is encouraged to go to the district website to fill out the application.
Annette Duncan, president of the United Way of Steele County, said the organization has been involved in promoting local backpack giveaway events and assisting in encouraging families to fill out the educational benefits application.
“Even if families don’t plan to utilize the free and reduced lunch or other benefits, their application still stupports other students,” Duncan said. “The applications help the state determine education funding for the schools.”
Over the last two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, all school meals have been free for every student, which led to a decline in applications. During the preliminary budget presentation in June’s School Board meeting, Director of Finance and Operations Amanda Heilman said there was a significant decline in applications, and while she was unsure exactly how much that affected the state funding, she did say it’s important for all eligible families apply whether they intend to utilize the benefits or not.
Applications not only increase school funding for free and reduced meals, but also helps reduce athletic fees, instructional materials like text books and electronic devices, and also gives the school social workers and counselors the ability to give additional social and emotional support to those students and their families.
Wireless World, New Beginnings Christian Church and the Salvation Army are a few of many local organizations willing to help ensure every child has the supplies they need to confidently walk through the doors of their respective schools this year.
Scott Peterson, senior pastor at New Beginnings Church, said giving away backpacks and supplies is not a new thing at the church, but this year they wanted to make the event a bit more special by adding games and snacks.
“There’s always been a need in the community for kids to get school supplies, and we’ve always felt that the church has an obligation to reach out to the community and help, ” Peterson said. “We definitely want to show love to the community and do our part, and we wanted to make a family friendly event out of it this year.”
The church will have at least 50 backpacks full of school supplies for kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade. All backpacks will be given out on a first come, first served basis, but the community is encouraged to still stop by during the event to partake in carnival games, enter to win prizes and enjoy some tasty snacks.
The Back to School Bash at New Beginnings Church, across the street from Washington Elementary School, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
For the last five years, Wireless World in Owatonna has been doing a backpack giveaway event. This is one of the events the staff at the store look forward to each year, and it is a company-wide affair.
The team at Wireless World will be giving away a limited amount of backpacks filled with all the necessary supplies for kids in Kindergarten through twelfth grade. The student must be present to claim the backpack and supplies.
The Backpack to School giveaway event will be Saturday, July 30 beginning at 9 a.m. when the store opens and continuing throughout business hours until all the backpacks have been claimed.