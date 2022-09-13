The sun was shining down on those who gathered to walk for a cure to one of life’s most confusing diseases.
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned Sunday at the Steele County History Center, highlighting a decade of families uniting in Owatonna to raise funds for local programs and Alzheimer’s research. Though the final dollars and cents are still being counted, and donations can continue to be collected through Dec. 1, the local group has raised approximately $60,000 of its $86,000 goal. Though donations are collected at the walk, teams fundraise throughout the year.
Walk Manager Rebekah Hartman said while she helps facilitate the event, it’s truly the work of those living in and around Owatonna that make this event successful year after year.
“We have a small but mighty group of people,” Hartman said in reference to the event committee. “It is definitely them that has made this event happen in the community, which is absolutely volunteer led, I just support it. All the credit needs to go to the local committee who does all the planning for it.”
The event committee is comprised of Melissa Block, Joshua Cosens, Deb Gillard, MaryAnne Higgins, Quinn Meyer, and Barry and Karen Thompson. Hartman said the Thompsons are the faces in the community regularly seen at farmers markets and other events promoting the walk year round through selling baked goods and providing educational material on the event and the disease.
“Barry and his wife, Karen, are the most incredible fundraisers,” Hartman said, adding they raised almost $14,000 between just the two of them so far in 2022. “It’s that kind of peer-to-peer connections they are providing that help bring in donations and support all the personal stories we share.”
The Thompsons are part of the team Mary’s Angels, honoring Karen Thompson’s mother, Mary Behne, who died in 2012 at the age of 77 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define Alzheimer’s disease as a progressive disease beginning with mild memory loss and possibly leading to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment. It involves parts of the brain that control thought, memory and language and is considered the most common type of dementia.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and it is the leading cause of death in the country. Additionally, more than 171,000 family members and friends provide care to 99,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in Minnesota.
On walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
Hartman said more than 200 people attended Sunday’s event in Owatonna, and after having a “modified event” in 2021 following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic it was encouraging to finally have everyone together again.
“This was the first full year back where we could truly gather all together,” Hartman said. “Everybody who attends the walk has a story and a personal connection.”
Of the personal stories shared that day, Hartman said the one that touched her the most was the a woman who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago, but still raised more than $1,000 for the event, despite her modest $200 goal.
“The hope that she and her husband have for a cure and for treatment, it’s inspiring,” Hartman said. “She said she hopes to be the first survivor of Alzheimer’s. You know she’s been diagnosed, but she is fighting and still very positive about all of it.”
All funds collected through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will either go to the Alzheimer’s Association for research, Hartman said, adding that the rest remains local in Steele County for a variety of programs and resources provided for those who “need help navigating the disease.”
“Every dollar helps get us closer to the first survivor,” she said.