The sun was shining down on those who gathered to walk for a cure to one of life’s most confusing diseases.

2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's

Though the final dollars and cents are still being counted, and donations can continue to be collected through Dec. 1, the local group has raised approximately $60,000 of its $86,000 goal. (Photo courtesy of Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota)
Melissa Block

Melissa Block (teal shirt) joins her family at the beginning of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Owatonna. The event took place Sunday at the Steele County History Center. (Photo courtesy of Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota)
Barry and Karen Thompson

Barry and Karen Thompson (teal shirts), members of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Owatonna planning committee, embark on the Sunday stroll to help raise funds to find a cure to the neurological disorder. The Thompsons are a part of Mary’s Angels, a team honoring Karen’s mother who died in 2012 due to complications related to Alzheimer’s. (Photo courtesy of Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota)
During the Sunday event, participants were given color coordinated flowers to signify their reasons for joining the walk. Orange flowers were for those who wanted to support the cause, yellow flowers were given to caregivers, purple flowers signified the person lost someone to Alzheimer’s disease and blue flowers were for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. (Photo courtesy of Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota)
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event marks 10 years of the event being held in Owatonna, raising money for research and local programs. (Photo courtesy of Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota)

