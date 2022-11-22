Medford High School students are getting into the spirit of giving by erecting the annual Giving Trees in the foyer of the Medford High school. For the last couple years, the community is able to give with ease thanks to a digital model.
For years, the Medford National Honor Society has been responsible for coordinating the giving trees alongside Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota (BBBS). Advisor Rebecca Mohr said it was important to keep the tradition going even through the COVID-19 pandemic which is what led them to move to a digital platform.
“We’ve always had a great response to the giving trees, but with the digital platform, I think we definitely saw more participation,” she said. “Not everyone was able to make it into the school so being able to donate online made it much easier.”
Prior to going digital, each ornament on the tree contained information about a family or child with a list of needs and wants. Now, each ornament contains a QR code that will take a user straight to the website where they are able to pick a child or family to donate too.
While the trees are located inside the school, members of the community are welcome to take ornaments and join the effort, Mohr said. Whatever ornaments haven’t been selected fall to NHS, and students use money they’ve raised throughout the year to buy gifts.
Mohr said there are currently 29 families with a total of 86 children who will be impacted by the giving tree.
“The students get really excited,” Mohr said. “We decorate the trees before Thanksgiving and from there it’s all hands on deck. Everything the members can do, they do. Once we start getting the gifts, the students sort them and get them ready for families to pick up the week before Christmas.”
The service opportunity and the emphasis on volunteering are a big deal to the NHS students. Senior and NHS Vice President Josey Homeier said she hopes the Giving Tree continues to have positive impacts on kids and families in her community.
“I hope the giving tree is able to impact not only the families we support, but also the other individuals in the community,” she said. “I also hope it shows that it’s important to help others around us. Kindness can be contagious.”
Mohr said having the students involved is a huge motivator to them learning the importance, value, and fun in giving back to the community.
“Having the students buy in is huge,” she said. “If they didn’t have the choice, it would be like they’re being told to do something rather than it being something they want to do. When they buy in, they know they’re helping their community and it gives them a sense of pride.”
For Homeier, the importance lies in showing support and kindness.
“I think it’s important to give back during the holidays because it’s a time when some might feel stressed,” she said. “But by reaching out and showing that their community supports them, we’re able to give them some relief. It also helps signify the true meaning of the holidays, and shows it’s not only about the gifts we give, but the thought we put into helping others.”
Signing up to purchase gifts for local families and children is live, and many have already been claimed. Mohr said those who opt to purchase gifts aren’t obligated to get every item listed under a particular family or child and monetary donations can be given and she and the students will purchase any items left over.