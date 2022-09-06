A trip to Eritrea in east Africa, Sweden or Spain would count for several hours in a plane and thousands of miles of travel. In a couple weeks, guests need only travel a handful of miles outside of Owatonna to experience culinary delights from these countries and more at the 13th annual World Foods and Brewfest.
Traditionally held at the History Center in February, the overwhelmingly positive response from moving the event in 2021 to Oakview Weddings and Events and having it during warmer months due to the COVID-19 pandemic inspired the Alliance for Greater Equity (AGE) to do the same again this year, according to event lead Ashlan Zurbriggen.
"We decided to have it at Oakview last year because the History Center was just too tight and we needed more space," Zurbriggen said. "The response was so amazing we thought, why not do it that way again? Oakview is such a popular venue during the summer, we were lucky to be able to get one of the final spots."
The event will showcase traditional foods from 10 different countries, ranging from sweet to savory. Additionally, each entree will also be paired with a beverage from a local home brewer.
One brewer from Owatonna is bringing a unique beer brewed without the use of hops. The dark Gesho beer is a popular beverage in Eritrea and other east African countries. Abel Tekeste, owner of Hiwet Products, has been developing authentic Eritrean flavors and beers from his home for the last four years.
"Hiwet when you translate to English means 'life,'" he said. "Hiwet was also my grandma's name. She was an entrepreneur and inspired me to be an entrepreneur."
He is currently on a mission to scale up the production of his beers in a commercial or co-manufacturing company, but has yet to find a viable partner.
Also new this year to the event is sponsorships. Zurbriggen said after Sue Schroeder passed the reins off on the event, she wanted to make some changes for AGE's biggest annual fundraiser.
"Our mission with the Alliance for Greater Equity is to build a cohesive community with unity and dignity and a sense of belonging for everyone," Zurbriggen said. "With adding the level of sponsorships, we've been so supported by the community and it's really helpful. We are so grateful for that."
The event, originally called Culturfest, began in 2010 as a primary fundraiser for the Cultural Diversity Network. In late 2020, CDN merged with the Better Together Committee to become the Alliance for Greater Equity. The funds raised at the Brewfest will go into the education pillar of the Alliance which aims to provide learning opportunities and resources to increase equity, create meaningful change and empower new perspectives on race and cultural differences. The funds also help provide scholarships to several graduating seniors according to Zurbriggen.
Menu items include authentic mango sticky rice, kimchi soup, bratwursts, homemade sauerkraut, carrot bars with cream cheese frosting, Moroccan watermelon cucumber salad and much more. Zurbriggen said the silent auction this year will exclusively feature consumable items, or gift certificates to authentic cuisine restaurants in and around the metro and beyond.
"Food and drink, in my opinion, is something that truly encompasses human connection, and has for generations," Zurbriggen said. "If we are able to do that, the mission at the Alliance will be realized and people will get to try foods from other cultures and learn about the diversity within our community."
