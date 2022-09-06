A trip to Eritrea in east Africa, Sweden or Spain would count for several hours in a plane and thousands of miles of travel. In a couple weeks, guests need only travel a handful of miles outside of Owatonna to experience culinary delights from these countries and more at the 13th annual World Foods and Brewfest. 

Brian Coleman, pictured here at the 2021 Brewfest, has been an active member of the Alliance for Greater Equity since its inception in late 2020. (Photo courtesy of Brian Coleman)
Gesho Beer

One unique beer that will be available at the brewfest is a dark gesho beer. It is brewed with gesho instead of hops and is a common staple in east Africa. (Photo courtesy of Hiwet Products LLC)

