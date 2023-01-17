It has been almost two decades since Andrew Lawrence died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike at just 11-years-old. A few years after his death, his family decided to start a chili cook-off competition as a way to build a scholarship fund in his memory.


Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments