For many years the deaf community has been advocating for more representation in pop culture and beyond.
With growing curiosity of American Sign Language, and a large population of deaf and hard of hearing folks in the local community, World Languages Teacher Logan Schock is preparing to offer an introductory ASL course at the Owatonna Middle School next year.
Schock said this summer he will be developing the curriculum for the course and is excited to be introducing the course next fall.
District Deaf and Hard of Hearing Teacher Katie Barth works with a handful of students across the Owatonna, Waseca and N.R.H.E.G districts who are hard of hearing and need extra support with their Individualized Education Plans (IEPs).
Barth works mostly with students one-on-one, but also spends time in the classroom working with the class as a whole. She works with them to develop the skills to self-advocate and to accept they have hearing loss and what that means.
She also teaches them how to recognize if they miss something in class, to be comfortable asking their teacher to repeat something and works with the teachers to make sure the students are in the best acoustic environment and help them provide accommodations and modify lesson plans and activities to ensure all students are included.
“It’s a small population I work with because we do have the deaf school in Faribault that most families elect to send their children to, but a lot of those families still live in the area,” she said. “I think it’s great that we will now have a class to teach the language and the culture so those who are in the district who have hearing loss will hopefully feel more accepted.”
Having significant hearing loss herself and wearing hearing aids, Barth said she feels she’s able to be a role model for students as someone who can be successful even with hearing aids. The deaf community has been fighting hard for representation, and she said having an interpreter being center stage at the Super Bowl this year was a huge step forward.
“Middle school is a time where I think kids struggle the most with belonging and fitting in and any time there’s something that makes them stand out or look different like wearing hearing aids or wanting to use sign can be difficult,” she said. “So giving them this representation to normalize hearing loss will help them feel like they belong and encourage more students to learn about hearing loss and different ways to communicate.”
While no students in the Owatonna district currently use sign language as their primary form of communication, Barth said there are some students who are hearing and come from a deaf family and speak English as a second language.
“I do have some kids who have ASL goals that the family wants them to learn because they may encounter peers or have family who sign or have hearing loss and I do help teach sign language to certain kids,” she said. “It’s very much a parent preference and even for students who have ASL as a first language, having this class and having peers that can begin to communicate with the language can be beneficial.”
Normalizing hearing loss, helping to "take away the stigma" and the assumption that deaf and hard of hearing people can't participate in certain things such as music, is a great way for the community to continue to be seen, Barth said.