Several blood drives occur throughout Owatonna and Steele County monthly and there are almost always spots open. Federated Insurance, the Owatonna VFW and the National Honor Society at the Owatonna High School are just a few examples of businesses and organizations that consistently host blood drives throughout the year.
Jill Hoggard Academy of Dance is joining the ranks of being a hosting site later this month for the first time. Owner Jill Hoggard said after she was approached by the Red Cross to be a hosting site, she jumped at the opportunity.
“My dad was in the Korean War and WWII,” she said. “He saw how many lives were changed and he was a big blood donor. He always gave blood as often as he could throughout the war and his whole life, and I would go and give blood with him, too.”
Although her father has passed away, Hoggard said she wanted to host a drive near his birthday in January in order to honor him. His birthday was Jan. 22, which is why Hoggard opted to host the drive on Friday, Jan. 27.
“I think I will definitely be hosting more blood drives and I’m just really excited to do it,” she said. “I think our building is just a perfect spot, too. It’s open and people who need a wheelchair will have easy access, so I really hope a lot of people end up signing up.”
Kinzie Carlson, OHS student and member of NHS said the blood drives are popular within the school to both volunteer and donate at.
“[They are] an extremely important way we can support our community,” she said. “I have some needle-phobia, but I still helped out. The fall drive went well. Almost every donor slot was filled, and any empty slots were filled with walk-ins.”
Nearly 65% of the population in the United States is eligible to donate blood, but only about 3% of those people do. According to Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross in Minnesota and the Dakotas, 13,000 daily donations are needed across the country to meet patient demand, but on average the Red Cross is only able to collect half of that.
“We collect about 40% of the national blood supply,” Thesenga said. “No one can stockpile blood, it is perishable and has a shelf life, which is why we are always seeking donations and encouraging more and more people to give and potentially save a life.”
According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood to help them survive surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illness or traumatic injuries. Blood transfusions are one of the most common medical procedures in every hospital, yet a staggering amount of people don’t donate.
“We’re hoping to close the gap between eligible donors and those who actually donate,” Thesenga said. “There’s no substitute for blood, it can’t be manufactured and can only come from volunteers. I think it’s a gratifying feeling to donate and doesn’t cost you a dime to do it, just an hour of your time.”
The Red Cross typically sees a dip in donations throughout the winter and summer months. Thesenga said more than 60 donation sites had to cancel due to unsavory weather conditions in December. The winter is also notable as flu season leading many donors having to cancel due to illness. With the warm weather and abundance of outdoor activities, thoughts of donations often take a back seat in people’s minds.
“When we have to cancel, about 2,000 donations go uncollected in Minnesota,” she said.
In order to celebrate NBDM and encourage more people to donate, the American Red Cross has partnered with the National Football League (NFL), and consistent blood donor Peyton Manning to rally people to donate. Thesenga said anyone who donates during the month of January will be entered to win a trip for two to this years Super Bowl in Arizona.
“This is just a great way to thank our donors and encourage new people to donate, or those who’ve donated before to come back,” she said. “People can also download our app and actually where their blood ends up, which is a unique and fun feature because then you really know that you’ve made a difference to someone somewhere.”
Those interested in donating can visit the American Red Cross website to find a blood drive near them, or download the app from the app store. People can also register to donate at the Jill Hoggard Academy of Dance by visiting their website.