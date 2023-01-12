Several blood drives occur throughout Owatonna and Steele County monthly and there are almost always spots open. Federated Insurance, the Owatonna VFW and the National Honor Society at the Owatonna High School are just a few examples of businesses and organizations that consistently host blood drives throughout the year.


NHS Blood Drive

National Honor Society members Hailey Kjersten and Kinzie Carlson work registration to help at the fall blood drive in October at the Owatonna High School. The NHS is one of several regular hosts for local blood drives, but the need for donors is outpacing those who actually sign up to sit in the chairs. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Blood Donation

More than 2,000 Red Cross blood drives had to be canceled in Minnesota in December as a result of bad weather. While there is no declared shortage of blood, it certainly effected the need of an average 13,000 nationwide daily donations. (Photo by Jeanette Ortiz-Osorio/American Red Cross)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments