The Owatonna American Legion Post 77 had a small celebration Thursday afternoon, officially unveiling the new handicap lift and windows in the establishment.

Owatonna American Legion Post 77

Post Commander Todd Schwanke unveiled the new handicap lift at the legion Thursday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Owatonna American Legion Post 77

Chad Lange, Duane Ringhofer, Tom DuFresne, Todd Schwanke, Angela Wagner, Gene Luedtke, Todd Trout, Dave Einhaus, Dave Ramsey and Ray Stawarz celebrated the official unveiling of the handicap lift Thursday at the American Legion. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna American Legion Post 77

Chad Lange was among the first to test out the handicap lift at the Legion Thursday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

