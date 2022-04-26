Allina Health today announced the public release of its inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) report, which tells the story of the significant strides Allina Health has made in building the framework to make DE&I a priority for the organization and shares key achievements related to 2021 key objectives.
The report, which can be found on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Allina Health webpage, details the diversity representation of its colleagues and the company’s momentum of fostering an inclusive and equitable culture to improve the health of all people in the communities they serve by leveraging the collective strength of Allina Health as a care provider, employer, purchaser and community partner to eliminate systemic inequities and racism. Examples of this work include Allina Health’s commitment to their community, such as joining collaborative community groups to help grow supplier diversity and a $30 million commitment to invest in their service community over a three-year period.
“At Allina Health, our path towards equity and belonging ensures we are creating a culture where everyone matters, and we are prepared to deliver the highest quality care in a way that reflects the cultural beliefs and values of our patients, employees and communities,” said Jacqueline Thomas-Hall, vice president, chief DE&I officer of Allina Health. “Our first DE&I report underscores this commitment by taking a comprehensive look at our DE&I efforts and providing transparency to our stakeholders.”
“As I lead Allina Health, one of the responsibilities that I am most honored to embrace is our continued and strengthening commitment to DE&I, “said Lisa Shannon, president and CEO of Allina Health. “We want everyone who enters our health care system to have an experience that says: “You Belong.” While there is still a healing and improvement journey ahead, Allina Health will continue to put this work at the core of who we are and what we do.”