For many, June marks the beginning of the summer season. June is also noted by many as the month with an important historical marker — Juneteenth.
The Alliance for Greater Equity, or AGE, is inviting the community to celebrate the holiday during a community picnic at Dartts Park in Owatonna on Saturday, June 18. The picnic will include free food, games, live music and fun.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated annually on June 19, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. Oftentimes, it is observed for celebrating African American culture.
The celebration looks different for everyone. Some have backyard BBQs and fireworks, while others shop and black-owned businesses. For some, Juneteenth means gathering with friends and family and sharing stories of history and growth.
Brian Coleman, a member of AGE, said that for him, Juneteenth is about celebration, pride, determination and coming together as a community.
“I think having African roots touches me in a way that I’m able to celebrate all the successes and obstacles Black people have overcome to be where they are today,” Coleman said. “I think for me personally, I feel a connection there and being able to bring it to the forefront and talk about the fact that this is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States, and it hasn’t been talked about much until recently.”
Coleman recalled growing up that the holiday wasn’t celebrated or talked about in his home or at school.
“Juneteenth has been celebrated since about 1865,” he said. “It baffles me that it’s been such a long time and we just don’t talk about it and people aren’t educated.”
The Alliance for Greater Equity has several pillars they use in their commitment to encouraging equity and building a unified community. Coleman highlighted the “celebrate” pillar, and said events like the picnic align with this cause perfectly.
Jamie Vanoosbree, another AGE member, said for many years, she and her family have celebrated Juneteenth with an annual backyard BBQ.
“My kids are both Black, and with the race riots and everything happening in the world we had a conversation about five years ago about Juneteenth,” Vanoosbree said. “We decided that we wanted to do something, and that was hosting a BBQ at our house and inviting whoever wanted to come.”
Being white and raising Black children, Vanoosbree has had to learn and understand that her children will have to go through things she will never experience.
“It’s been hard,” she said. “It is difficult because I’ve had to advocate for them and teach them to advocate for themselves on a different level than their white peers.”
She went on to say that it has been frustrating for her as a parent to Black children with the seemingly lack of knowledge and understanding of Black history and “micro-aggressions.” She believes the Owatonna community has a long way to go in terms of acceptance and togetherness, but believes if people are willing to accept opinions that may be hard to hear, the community will be better for it.
“I feel like the white population doesn’t understand or hasn’t been willing to take a look at some of the things we do as a collective are harmful and frustrating for the [Black, Indigenous, and people of color] community,” she said. “Having to thread that needle is a challenge and it’s taken a lot of practice.”
Coleman and Vanoosbree both agree they hope events celebrating cultural diversity, especially Juneteenth, will become a tradition in Owatonna. They said they hope community will attend the picnic with open minds and hearts, be eager to learn and understand what Juneteenth is, and explore other parts of history that aren’t necessarily taught or discussed through personal stories and celebration of the diverse culture within Owatonna.
The public is welcome to the picnic which will begin at noon until 3 p.m. under the pavilion at Dartts Park. Live music will include Johnnie Brown, and there will also be food, games and entertainment.