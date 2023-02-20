...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 3
2nd grader Everly Heers won the AGE MLK Contest in her age group. She wrote a small poem to go alongside an art piece showing arms and hand of different skin tones working together. (Photo courtesy of AGE)
Jersey Coleman, an 8th grade student at the Owatonna Middle School won for her age group. She created a depiction of Martin Luther King Jr. and added a quote along with the AGE logo for her submission. (Photo courtesy of AGE)
Throughout the month of January, the Alliance for Greater Equity began collecting works of art from Owatonna students for an inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Contest.
Brian Coleman and Amanda Hofer co-organized the competition as a way to spark conversation around King, his vision and to also kick off February as Black History Month.
Earlier this month, three winners were chosen: Everly Heers (K-2 grade level), Sawyer Wimer (3-5 grade level) and Jersey Coleman (6-8 grade level).
"We went and visited each student to let them know they had won," Coleman said. "They were all super excited and they did great work."
AGE had set up three themes for students to consider when creating their project which could have been in any medium they chose from painting to poetry. The themes were:
Based on Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of how the world could be, what would that look like in Owatonna/Steele County?
How do you continue Dr. Martin Luther King’s work of justice within the communities you are in? (“True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice”)
What does the following Dr. Martin Luther King quote mean to you, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
"The contest as a whole ran smoothly but I think the timeline and weather played factors in having a lower turn in amount than we expected," Hofer said. "We are looking to hold the contest again next year with some modifications."
Coleman said he was unsure how many submissions they would receive being that students would have only had a couple of weeks to make their projects, and being that this was the first year AGE held the contest, there are some kinks to work out.
"I think next year we'll start taking submissions earlier, like before the holiday break," he said. "That way they have more time to be creative and come up with ideas and work on them. I think the timeframe was why we got less submissions than we were anticipating."
Hofer said while she and Coleman were developing the contest, their main goal was to empower and amplify the voices of the youth in the community and that goal was made apparent by the submissions that were received.