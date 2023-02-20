Throughout the month of January, the Alliance for Greater Equity began collecting works of art from Owatonna students for an inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Contest. 


Everly Heers

2nd grader Everly Heers won the AGE MLK Contest in her age group. She wrote a small poem to go alongside an art piece showing arms and hand of different skin tones working together. (Photo courtesy of AGE)
Jersey Coleman

Jersey Coleman, an 8th grade student at the Owatonna Middle School won for her age group. She created a depiction of Martin Luther King Jr. and added a quote along with the AGE logo for her submission. (Photo courtesy of AGE)
Sawyer Wimer

Brian Coleman and Amanda Hofer stand with Sawyer Wimer, the winner in the 3-5th grade level. (Photo courtesy of AGE)

