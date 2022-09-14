An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly attempted to force himself onto a female while she was sleeping.
Tyler Dylan Burke, 28, was charged Wednesday in Steele County District Court with third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with coercion. The charges stem from an incident that took place early Monday morning.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified of a past action criminal sexual conduct where the reporting party stated Burke had assaulted her while she was asleep in her bed. The victim reportedly showed police bruising on her legs, stating Burke grabbed her “so aggressively” it left makes. The victim said she repeatedly told Burke “no” and asked him to stop, according to the report. The victim said she allegedly pushed Burke off her and kicked him in the ribs.
The victim showed police text messages she reportedly received from Burke after the incident. In the messages, Burke allegedly apologizes for hurting the victim, said he “lost control” and asked the victim not to tell anyone.
Police detained Burke later that afternoon and conducted a Mirandized interview at the Law Enforcement Center, according to court documents. Burke reportedly admitted to entering the victim’s bedroom naked and grabbing her.
Burke is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22.
