An Albert Lea man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly made personal purchases using his Owatonna-based employer’s accounts.
An Albert Lea man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly made personal purchases using his Owatonna-based employer’s accounts.
Dalton Daniel Hanson, 34, was charged by summons earlier this month in Steele County District Court with felony theft. The charge stems from an incident that took place between January and March of this year.
According to the criminal complaint, staff from Cemstone contacted Owatonna police to report a theft from a former employee. Staff reportedly said Hanson, who had worked at Cemstone for three years, had made several purchases for personal use that were not requested or approved by any managers. Many of the transactions allegedly took place at local vendors, including Arrow Ace Hardware and CarQuest in Owatonna. Hanson was reportedly the only purchaser in Owatonna who had access to the specific accounts the purchases were made from, and the thefts totaled approximately $6,820. Hanson had since left the company, according to the report.
Court documents show Cemstone accounts payable had “flagged” some of the purchases from the local vendors due to the high dollar amount. Staff told police Cemstone will typically use other vendors for larger purchases as they receive better prices and wouldn’t normally use a local vendor. According to the report, some of the receipts signed by Hanson had handwritten notes claiming managers and other Cemstone staff requested or approved the purchases. Cemstone reportedly states they have been unable to locate the items or find anyone who approved the purchases.
Hanson’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.
