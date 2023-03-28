A Waterville man is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a garage and attempted to steal a vehicle, damaging property in the process.
Alleged burglary, theft result in criminal charges
- Annie Harman
A Waterville man is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a garage and attempted to steal a vehicle, damaging property in the process.
Clint Weston Sellers, 28, was charged last week in Steele County District Court with burglary, property damage and theft, all felonies. He is also facing one count of tampering with a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 10 a.m. on March 18 regarding a suspicious person at a farm on 82nd Ave. The reporting party worked for Dean’s Towing, allegedly saying a customer called to report they were stuck and out of diesel on an empty farm. The caller stated he thought the person may be trespassing and that he “wasn’t making sense,” according to the report.
Deputies allegedly located Sellers in a pickup near two other vehicles, both of which had broken windows. Court records show deputies observed blackened snow around the rear of the truck, tracks matching the truck shown backing up to a garage and many burnt materials inside the barn.
Sellers reportedly told deputies he had been drinking with a friend the night before and followed him to the property, but the friend left when Sellers’ vehicle got stuck. Sellers said his truck ran out of fuel and his phone was dying, so he went into a nearby building to warm up and charge his phone, where he put on a jacket he found, according to the complaint.
Deputies noted Sellers smelled of diesel fuel and later discovered approximately 95 gallons of fuel was determined to have been removed/spilled from a tank on the property. According to court records, deputies also discovered many items inside Sellers’ truck belonging to the owner of the property Sellers was on. The property owner allegedly confirmed at least one of the other vehicles had been inside the garage and had been damaged when someone pulled it out, also “destroying” the garage door.
Sellers was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center.
Sellers was previously convicted in 2017 with felony check forgery in Rice County.
His next court date is scheduled for Thursday.
