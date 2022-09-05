There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition, and 14-year-old McKayla Graves said that is one of her favorite parts of being a member of the Boy Scouts of America.

BSA Troop 355 has been around for roughly three years, and the girls who make up the troop have developed lifelong friendships while collecting merit badges along the way. (Photo courtesy of BSA Troop 355)
The scouts in BSA Troop 355 participate in everything all the statewide troops take part in, including going to various camps and being a part of the Order of the Arrow. Scout McKayla Graves said they often have friendly competition with the other troops filled with boys, and they also make it a point to win. (Photo courtesy of BSA Troop 355)
McKayla Graves, scout in BSA Troop 355, said she picked joining the Boy Scouts because of the emphasis on outdoor activities and merit badges. (Photo courtesy of BSA Troop 355)
Boy Scouts of America Troop 355 is an all female troop based in Owatonna. The troop is actively looking to grow and will be hosting a recruiting event on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of BSA Troop 355)

