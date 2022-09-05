There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition, and 14-year-old McKayla Graves said that is one of her favorite parts of being a member of the Boy Scouts of America.
For the last three years, the Owatonna ninth grader has been building confidence, life skills and everlasting friendships as a member of Troop 355, the all-female Boy Scouts troop based in Owatonna.
“We act like teenagers and enjoy things like what normal kids do,” Graves said, when asked about her troop. “Most of the troops in Minnesota have gotten used to us girl troops being around and all that. We always like to have little competitions with them — and we almost always win.”
Troop 355 began after the Rochester-based, all-female Boy Scouts troop connected with local scout leaders about doing the same thing in Owatonna, stating there was local interest. Eric Reuss, scoutmaster for the troop, stepped up with help from a few others in the Owatonna scouting community, and the interest proved to be real.
In 2019, BSA began allowing girls ages 11-17 to join the national scouting organization. Cub Scouts, for kids ages 7-10, went co-ed the year prior. While Girl Scout troops are also active in the area, Boy Scouts must earn merit badges to move up in rank, and many of them focus on outdoor and survival skills. In Girl Scouts, scouts are grouped by age and not rank, and it is possible to move through the program without earning many outdoor badges.
Having more merit badge options is what Graves said made her most interested in joining Boy Scouts versus Girl Scouts. Today, there are seven active members in Troop 355, and Graves said she is ready to initiate more.
“We really enjoy seeing new people join, because we can show them the ropes a bit and get them to enjoy it as much as they can,” Graves said. “It’s a fun adventure every day.”
On Saturday, BSA Troop 355 is inviting middle school female students to join them at 6 p.m. at the Owatonna United Methodist to learn more about Boy Scouts, about the all-female troop and to have fun along with the current troop members. Graves said it will be a fun event organized by the troop itself.
“We are going to have fun scout games that we came up with for the event and a time where we can tell our fun adventure stories that we have been on,” Graves said. “We will talk about the camps we’ve been to and answer questions if they have any.”
Graves said they’ve also planned a campfire in the parking lot to enjoy s’mores with those who attend. Most importantly, however, she wants to let other girls know about the fun sure to be had with Troop 355. Her father, Nathan Richter, said he is excited to open the doors for others to see the impact the scouts has had on the young girls currently involved.
“It’s been fun to watch them learn new things and grow,” said Richter, who is the committee chair for Troop 355, responsible for “behind the scenes” matters such as finances. “I have watched them grow these bonds and friendships with each other, even when things were difficult during COVID-19 when we had to do everything virtually.”
Reuss agreed with Richter, saying Troop 355 is just like any other BSA troop out there, focusing on teamwork and experiencing life to its full potential.
“Our goal is to help youth become the leaders of tomorrow. Scouting is unique in that the program is run by the youth members,” Reuss said. “They work together as a team to plan their own activities and adventures such as camping, hiking, rock climbing, swimming, and fishing among many others. Scouting opens up a world of endless possibilities.”