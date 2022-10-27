Eight groups of intermediate algebra students headed to Community Pathways of Steele County on Thursday morning to get a real world look at how the concepts they learn in the classroom apply to businesses and everyday life. 

Intermediate Algebra Students

Ninth and 10th grade math students from Owatonna High School took a tour of Community Pathways of Steele County to learn from Executive Director Dom Korbel how math and data are applied in several ways within the organization. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Community Pathways

Dom Korbel created a fun presentation for the students on the top 10 ways math and data are used in everyday operations of Community Pathways. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

