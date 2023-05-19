Students from the Alternative Learning Center divided into teams Thursday morning, each responsible for cleaning its own quadrant of downtown Owatonna. They spent two hours tidying up, with equipment and assistance from Parks and Recreation. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Cochran)
If downtown Owatonna seems a little tidier this week, it's not just your imagination.
Students from the Alternative Learning Center took a break from school to help clean up downtown Owatonna on Thursday.
The ALC has been partnering with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism for 21 years to tidy up downtown. Students were divided into teams, each taking responsibility for a quadrant of the area. Students convened in Central Park after two hours of clean-up duty, where they were thanked by Mayor Tom Kuntz, Chamber President Brad Meier and MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran.
"I think it's something that’s really valued in the community and looked forward to," said Cochran.
After their hard work, students received a lunch donated by local organizations including Steele County Pork Producers, Healthnutz and Carla's Candies and Sweets. Matt and Deb Gillard of RE/MAX Venture have been serving food to the kids with their employees since 2016. After volunteering one year, they made it their mission to improve the students' lunch. Deb Gillard noted the financial support of the Elks Lodge, Eagles and American Legion.
"The downtown clubs decided they obviously benefit from the cleanup," she explained. "A few years ago, they said 'what can we do to help?'"
RE/MAX also approached local organizations to provide gift cards and various products, which students drew for after the service day. They were surprised by the level of generosity they received.
"I think we probably have prizes for double the kids who are here today," said Gillard. "It’s just another way for kids to know they’re appreciated."
According to students and faculty, the event was a success. Senior Ashton Anderson spent the day cleaning sidewalks and grates. Other than a hair-raising experience with a spider, Anderson enjoyed his first year of downtown clean-up.
"I’m wearing gloves, thankfully," said Anderson. "I found it to be a lot of fun."
Sophomore Kieran Silvernail, who previously participated on a hot day last May, preferred the mellow weather this year.
"It was a lot better than last year," said Silvernail. "We had a smaller amount of students, but I think they worked very hard and they were all very happy to have food."
Marc Wiese, a classroom educational assistant who supervised the service day, echoed the students' positivity. Wiese reported an "awesome turnout," and credited Parks and Recreation with providing equipment and assistance. Over the years, he's seen downtown improve dramatically.
"The kids are trying to give back to the community," said Wiese. "It is so clean, we just had to do some general mop-up duty. The guys at Parks and Rec are awesome to work with."