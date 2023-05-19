If downtown Owatonna seems a little tidier this week, it's not just your imagination. 

ALC downtown clean-up

Students from the Alternative Learning Center took a break from school to help clean up downtown Owatonna on Thursday. The service day began as a partnership between ALC and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism 21 years ago. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Cochran)


Matt and Deb Gillard

RE/MAX brokers Matt and Deb Gillard have participated in the downtown spring cleaning event since 2016, providing lunch for ALC students after the service day. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
ALC downtown clean-up 2

Students from the Alternative Learning Center divided into teams Thursday morning, each responsible for cleaning its own quadrant of downtown Owatonna. They spent two hours tidying up, with equipment and assistance from Parks and Recreation. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Cochran)

