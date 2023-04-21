For the last three years, students and staff at the Owatonna Area Learning Center have been doing what they can to spread joy to the community by creating whimsical murals on the fence on the west side of the campus.

Fence Mural

The art students and staff and the Owatonna Area Learning Center have been working on this year’s fence mural. Teacher Jessica Klein said finishing touches will be added once the weather is better. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


ALC Fence Mural

ALC students began working on the new fence mural last week. They were excited to get outside and design their own flowers for the mural. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

