The art students and staff and the Owatonna Area Learning Center have been working on this year’s fence mural. Teacher Jessica Klein said finishing touches will be added once the weather is better. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
For the last three years, students and staff at the Owatonna Area Learning Center have been doing what they can to spread joy to the community by creating whimsical murals on the fence on the west side of the campus.
Art Teacher Jessica Klein said this year her students wanted to do a theme including flowers.
“I had a few ideas for what we could do for the fence this year,” she said. “We all worked together and decided on flowers with the message ‘you are the sunshine’ to go along with it.”
More than a dozen flowers and a bee or two surround the message made with colored cups they received last year with the help of a grant from the 761 Foundation.
“We’ve done four of five of these,” Klein said. “We always want to have a positive message and the idea this year is that everyone can make a difference and add beauty, happiness, growth and change and it fits the season of spring.”
She added that her students are always the first to volunteer if it means they can participate in an activity that is going to bring a little positivity.
“That one was really cool and the kids really liked it,” Klein said.
While doing some research for that mural, Klein was surprised with how many languages are spoken in the district and she and the students were happy to do something that could help those students who speak english as a second language to feel seen and included.
Other themes have been centered around choosing kindness and positivity. District Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman remarked about the misconception surrounding ALC students.
“They are some of the most willing to go out of their way to do something for someone else,” he said. “These kids would do anything that you would ever ask of them. Their enjoyment is seeing other people happy and it makes them feel good.”
Klein echoed his statement, saying making the murals each year definitely brings joy to the students to help create the mural, but knowing that the community enjoys their creations is icing on top of the cake.
While this year’s mural is a little less elaborate than past ones, Klein still utilizes graphing paper to assist in planning out the mural.
“Each of the kids design and make their own flowers,” she said. “Them being able to do their own design was one reason why we settled on this theme.”
Earlier this year the art students began painting ceiling tiles for their fellow classmates as well as the preschoolers on the second floor.
“They’re not going to ask for compliments or positive comments or acknowledgement,” Klein said. “And when they get it, it’s big and the idea they can affect others and be good at something means a lot to them.“