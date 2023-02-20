It started with inspiration from a social media trend and has quickly morphed into a schoolwide project, spreading joy through art at the Owatonna Area Learning Center and Owatonna Education Center.

ALC Art Students

Ashton Anderson, 18, asks color advice from peers Jocelynn Schowalter, 18, and Kieran Silvernail, 16, for his latest ceiling tile. The students have been painting tiles for the Area Learning Center and preschool hallways for the last several weeks. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


ALC Art Students

Sixteen-year-old Kieran Silvernail (right) and 18-year-old Jocelynn Schowalter (left) admire the "Bluey" tile Silvernail painted for the preschool hallway at the Owatonna Education Center. Both students have painted multiple tiles over the last several weeks. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
ALC Art Students

Owatonna Area Learning Center student Kyah Hedberg, 15, sits with the tile she painted of a character from the "Hello Kitty" franchise. Painted tiles have been popping up throughout the building over the last several months with the simple goal of making others smile. (Photo courtesy of Jessica Klein)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments