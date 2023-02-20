It started with inspiration from a social media trend and has quickly morphed into a schoolwide project, spreading joy through art at the Owatonna Area Learning Center and Owatonna Education Center.
Art students at the ALC in Owatonna have spent the last several months working on painting ceiling tiles for both their fellow classmates and the preschool littles on the second floor of the building.
Sixteen-year-old Kieran Silvernail said he knew of a stack of spare ceiling tiles left over from some improvements and got the idea from a social media trend. He asked his art instructor, Jess Klein, if he and his fellow students could start painting the tiles.
“It was one of those trends you saw online but never in real life,” Silvernail said. “We begged to do it and now we’ve been working on them for a while. It's been fun to get creative. I’ve done two so far and plan to do more.”
After some of the ALC students put up their tiles in the main hallways, some of the preschool students on the second floor took notice on their way to the gym for an activity. The instructors also liked the tiles and asked Klein if she and the students could make some “kid friendly” tiles for their hallways.
“Making the tiles is elective on the students’ part, so they’re not required to do one,” Klein said. “A lot of them have elected to, and it’s great to see them get excited about making them for the little ones.”
Ashton Anderson, 18, wouldn’t describe himself as an “artsy" person, but nevertheless he’s worked on multiple tiles for both the ALC and preschool hallways. He is currently working on a tile inspired by the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” video game series.
“I didn’t think I was very good at art,” he said. “I still don’t, but it's fun to make them anyway.”
District Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman occasionally offices out of the ALC building, spending some time with the students and admiring their work.
“What I find most fascinating is, given the misconception within the community that the ALC kids are troubled or whatever is, that [these students] are some of the most willing to go out of their way to do something for someone else,” he said. “These kids would do anything that you would ever ask of them. Their enjoyment is seeing other people happy, and it makes them feel good.”
Klein said the staff upstairs were commenting on the nice work the students had done on the tiles downstairs and by hearing that positive feedback from them, the kids lit up.
“They’re not going to ask for compliments or positive comments or acknowledgement,” she said. “And when they get it, it's big and the idea they can affect others and be good at something means a lot to them.“
Currently in the upstairs hallways there’s about a dozen tiles that have already been painted and another dozen downstairs. Klein said she hopes to keep this project going and eventually fill up all of the tiles, but the students are welcome to take them home if they wish when they graduate.
Klein and her students are no stranger to making art for others and themselves. For the last couple of years, she and her students have also been making murals with colored inserts on the fence surrounding the playground.
She said she is currently crowdsourcing ideas for the next mural which she hopes they will start working on in the spring.