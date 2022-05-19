Armed with gloves, brooms, dustpans, rakes and garbage bags, students and staff from the Owatonna Area Learning Center gathered downtown to participate in the ALC’s annual commitment of cleaning the parking lots and sidewalks in the downtown area.
Much of the morning was spent with students breaking off into their respective areas to gather trash, pull weeds and sweep up any debris scattered throughout the streets and parking lots of downtown. The city of Owatonna was also available to provide maintenance assistance with the heavy lifting and removing the garbage.
Owner and broker of RE/MAX Venture Matt Gillard said it seems the event grows and grows each year, which is a great thing for he and others to see. For the last six years, Gillard has been one of several Owatonna businesses to provide a “thank you” lunch for the hard work students and staff put into keeping downtown clean.
“We love to see how this has grown and evolved each year,” Gillard said. “It’s lots of fun and it’s something we look forward to each year.”
Additionally representatives from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Carla’s Candies and Sweets, Owatonna Eagles, Owatonna Elks, the American Legion, Vern Wilker and the Steele County Pork Producers were on hand to express their gratitude to the ALC and city workers.
Mayor Tom Kuntz was also present to offer words of thanks and encouragement to the students and staff for their dedication in the annual clean up, as well as their commitment to helping the environment.
Current junior at the ALC, Alexia Markowitz said outside of school she has a passion for protecting the environment.
“I like the fact that we get to get outside and help the community,” Markowitz said. “Helping keep the environment clean is great and it’s been a great day.”
Educational Assistant Marc Wiese said the opportunity to help clean up the downtown area benefits the students in multiple ways.
“Oftentimes while they’re out there the business owners will come out to thank the students,” Wiese said. “Sometimes those conversations can lead to potential job opportunities or just sparking their interest in a career they may not have considered just by that one conversation they had while making a difference for the community.”
Last year a new perk was introduced to the event according to Gillard. He said because the community is so supportive of the ALC students and the community as a whole, they started giving out gift cards to students as an additional thank you.
“This year we had over $700 in donations for gift cards to give to the kids,” Gillard said. “These kids don’t get enough recognition and they definitely deserve it.”