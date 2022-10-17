Sometimes we hear or see biases that make us uncomfortable and we aren’t sure what to say or do.
A new and free training event is coming to Owatonna on Nov. 10, put on by the Alliance for Greater Equity (AGE) and the Rochester Diversity Council, The event, titled “Bystander to Upstander,” is aimed to educate guests with insight and knowledge to interject in those situations respectfully and open dialogue, transforming them from a bystander to and upstander.
AGE Vice Chair Rebecca Moore said questions revolving around this topic have been no stranger to her, as well as others in the group. With education being one of the pillars of AGE and wanting to build more partnerships, Moore said hosting the training event “just made sense.”
“It’s been a recurring theme of people wanting to discuss topics in a safe space and more opportunities to learn across cultures,” Moore said. “This is a direct response to what we have heard from the community.”
The Rochester Diversity Council will be conducting the Bystander to Upstander training session. Most of the training is scenario and activity based to focus and educate guests on real-time interventions. The goal is to create safe spaces to “discuss hate and incidents of bias,” and to provide skills and tactics to engage in these situations respectfully.
“A lot of people see hate and bias happening and aren’t sure what to say or do,” Moore said. “This training will give people the tools and resources they need so they’re prepared when those scenarios do happen in real life. It’s authentic skill building and not just discussions, so people will walk away knowing how to interrupt bias as its happening and build a repertoire of actionable responses they can use in real time.”
While the event and meal served beforehand are free, there are a limited amount of spots. Moore anticipates all tickets to be sold out.
“Within 48 hours of announcing the event we had about 35 people claim tickets,” she said. “We may be able to open up more spots, but this type of event tends to be more effective with smaller groups.”
She said if the event is a success, and people continue to express interest, there is a high likelihood of a second event being hosted. AGE is also considering developing a similar program internally, however, the partnership with the Rochester group has been a key aspect to advancing equity and inclusion across the region.
“We are always looking for strong partnerships with people who are also doing the work,” Moore said. “Whether it’s in Owatonna or throughout southern Minnesota, it’s always something we’re open to. Especially with the Rochester group, because they’ve been around for a long time and they are well established. We’re really excited about this partnership and the response the event has already gotten.”