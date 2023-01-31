Teachers are no strangers to applying for grants and funding for special projects, equipment and more, and many of them will tell you there is nothing quite like the feeling they experience when they receive word their wishes have been granted.
Last year, Science Teacher Kim Penning applied for the Ag Literacy Grant through the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation as part of the district’s Grow Your Own Program. Last month she was alerted that her application has been granted and now she is preparing exactly how to use the $500.
“For a while I have been trying to wrap my brain around a way to incorporate an outdoor classroom and community garden at the [Area Learning Center],” Penning said. “It would be something all the staff and students could use.”
The Ag Literacy Grant is awarded to educators who want to bring agriculture and food systems into their classrooms, according to the MAITC Foundation website. Penning was one of 17 to receive the grant out of dozens of applicants.
Last year, she received similar funding through a program to get four raised garden beds and felt she needed to do something beyond that.
“I’ve attended Ag in the Classroom programs that are offered to teachers and it inspired me to think of new ideas for what to bring to my students at the ALC,” she said. “I think it’s important for the kids to know how this applies to all of them.”
She hopes by bringing an outdoor learning environment to the students at the ALC she can also connect them with students and teachers in Early Childhood Learning, along with their families.
“I’d like to make it a learning lab-type situation and have the kids show accountability and responsibility to learn about plants, bringing in that biology aspect and consumer parts of agriculture,” she said. “There’s a lot of different opportunities for learning in that type of environment.”
She said she’d also like to add in a pollinator garden and has many other ideas on what could happen with the space outside the school.
“There is a garden space outside the Broadway Street doors, but it’s very small,” Penning said. “I’ve had kids out there working in that, but as far as a learning space goes, it’s just not hitting the mark. And with the way our current environment is, I think a pollinator garden is something we need to be thinking about, too.”
Each elementary school and the middle school have some form of outdoor classroom and learning space. The current and future high schools and the Owatonna Area Learning Center/Early Childhood Education building do not, according to Dr. Thomas Meagher, district STEAM coordinator.
“The ALC and OHS have no outdoor learning space,” he said. “When the ALC was near the Eagles, I worked with the science teachers there to partner with the library as they created a community garden near the Good Samaritan Church.”
The Minnesota Department of Education conducted a study on the benefits of outdoor learning and found having an outdoor learning space can have a significant impact on the mental health and academic performance of students.
Not only did the majority of students increase their creativity, problem-solving skills, independence and confidence, the study also found that by and large students were more attentive and focused once they returned indoors.
Later this month, Penning is also anticipating the arrival of a zSpace laptop — an interactive computer that will allow her students to virtually conduct dissections and more.
“The computers themselves can cost several thousand dollars and I was able to get one through a grant, but it’s taken a long time to arrive because of supply chain issues,” Penning said. “I did get word that it should be here by the end of the month, so I’m really excited.”
She said she has wanted her students to be able to participate in activities like dissections for a while, but with limited storage space in the building, that was not always a feasible option.
With the computer, students need only to put on a special pair of glasses and use a stylus to complete dissection activities virtually through augmented and virtual reality.
“I’ve tested the computer in the past for a demonstration for teachers and I was really impressed and wanted one in my classroom ever since,” she said. “I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to use this because of the grants through the 761 Foundation, and I also received a Bosch grant for it.”