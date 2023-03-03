Southern Minnesota — specifically Steele County — has a long, rich history in agriculture. A group of leaders in a variety of ag roles, however, are determined to ensure that yesterday is not where the story ends.

Learning Farm Task Force

Liz Tingalia, ag teacher at Owatonna High School, introduces the members of the Learning Farm Task Force during Thursday night's meeting of the Steele County Fair Board. The task force is working on a grassroots project to bring an educational farm to the Owatonna Public Schools, and is hoping to partner with ag leaders and nonprofits such as the Steele County Free Fair. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


