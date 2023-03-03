Southern Minnesota — specifically Steele County — has a long, rich history in agriculture. A group of leaders in a variety of ag roles, however, are determined to ensure that yesterday is not where the story ends.
Looking at today's youth as tomorrow's farm future, members of the new Learning Farm Task Force presented their dream Thursday night for the first time.
The group they picked for their test run? None other than the Steele County Free Fair Board — more formally known as the Steele County Agricultural Society Board of Directors.
At the beginning of the Fair Board's regular meeting, Liz Tinaglia — an ag teacher at the Owatonna High School — introduced members of the task force who are spearheading the grassroots effort to bring a hands-on agricultural learning opportunity to public schools. Flanked by David Thamert, Mitch Dinse, Jamie Gray and Lucas Arndt, the group described what they believe is the true progressive future for ag education and careers.
"With the new high school coming, we started thinking about what we can do to further advance or agricultural and industrial tech programs," said Dinse, who teaches advanced woodworking and construction technology at OHS. "How can we get the students up and out of the classroom to use their skills they've learned as they apply to a farm setting?"
The goals and mission of the task force is to create a hands-on agricultural learning environment for not only high school students, but all students and community members in Owatonna and the surrounding area.
Physically, the group said this would transform into a lab farm, which would incorporate general livestock species and speciality animals, plants of various species through both crops and a greenhouse, and be equipped with the most modernized farming technology available.
"We have already taken some steps with the district, including the 33-acres the district owns by Turtle Creek Nursery," said Thamert, who works in ag banking. "The have been renting that out to a farmer for a number of years, but this year we took the step to hand those acres over to the ag department to wrap that into our curriculums."
Arndt, a farmer southeast of Owatonna who will be assisting the students with the farming near Turtle Creek, said those acres will be used to plant 14 varieties of soybeans this year.
"When the time comes they will also have an opportunity to do soil testing and fully analyze the agronomic world," Arndt said.
Potential partnership
Gray said the dream and vision of the task force is not to makesc a production farm, but an educational farm. In order to make this happen, however, they would need strong partnerships with local, state and national leaders in the ag industry. This is where the Fair Board comes in.
While the ideal location for the learning farm would be at the Rypka building site just alongside the location of the new Owatonna High School, the task force members said they viewed it as paramount to explore other options as well.
While they hope to have a strong partnership regardless of where the lab farm is located, especially considering the direct correlation between the Steele County Free Fair and 4-H, the fairgrounds has been identified as a potential location for the lab farm. Gray told the Fair Board members to vision the Miracle of Birth Center at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, a truly educational experience, and consider something similar being set up on the fairgrounds that could be used year-round.
"We have talked for a long time about having a birthing center here," said Wayne Steele, vice president of the Fair Board. "I think that this is really important, and that we could really help this group."
"We are not asking for money," Arndt said. "We are just in the planning process and we are exploring multiple locations, but maybe there is something we we could do with the fair. Maybe it's a new building, or replacing one of the barns, and during fair week that building could be what houses something like the swine."
Supporting youth education
Fair Manager Scott Kozelka, who had met with Tinaglia alongside board member Sandy Jirele earlier in the week, said he feels it is important the fair starts building a relationship with the task force now.
"There are a lot of different opportunities here, especially as dairy heard continue to shrink in Steele County," Kozelka said. "When we as a Fair Board travel to these conventions and events, the biggest thing we run into is the importance of youth education. That's our job at the fair, and I think we should work cooperatively together to make this work."
The task force also expanded on the opportunities a learning farm would have on further developing career pathways in both agricultural and industrial science for OHS. They also expressed the desire to make the learning farm available to all ages of students, as well as opportunities for families and other community members to get involved.
While the task force is still in its infancy and hammering out details, members said this is not a unique idea and is something seen throughout California and even in some places in the midwest. This would, however, be the first learning farm of its kind in Minnesota.
The task force plans to hire a consultant that will help develop a feasibility study and kickstart a capital campaign for the learning farm. In the meantime, Tingalia said her group will be busy meeting with leaders in the ag industry and developing partnerships.