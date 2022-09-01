Kickstands are ready to go up, as final plans for the 11th annual Jacob's Run are falling into place.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, an estimated 100-plus motorcycles will depart from the Owatonna Eagles and drive throughout southern Minnesota to raise awareness for suicide prevention. The motorcycle ride is in honor of Jacob Sikel, the 15-year-old Claremont boy and son of Robert Sikel, who died by suicide in July 2012.
Following Jacob’s death, friends of Robert Sikel helped organize the inaugural motorcycle run in under two months. Since then, Jacob’s parents and family friends have completed training on suicide awareness and have begun speaking in schools, communities, churches, and getting the word out that “it’s OK to ask for help." The group operates as the Open Arms Suicide Prevention Program, and in the end, it's all about the kids and letting them know they're not alone.
"The sooner we can get kids involved and engage with the younger generations, the more they will feel comfortable talking about suicide prevention with their families," said Tami Beman, member of Open Arms and one of the many volunteers who helps organize the annual Jacob's Run.
Like the Sikels, Beman's family has also been directly impacted by suicide. In 2017, Beman's son, Brandon, died by suicide only two days after his 17th birthday.
"He was a super fun kid and a hockey player in town, who was very artistic. He battled with depression and anxiety pretty hard," Beman said. "I have a son who is 16 now, and I don't want him to ever have to go through that."
Beman has been involved with Open Arms for many years, and this year her family decided to dedicate a Blackstone grill to the Jacob's Run fundraiser in honor of Brandon. Aside from donating to the raffle items, Beman has helped elevate one area of the event that has nothing to do with motorcycles.
For the first time, there will be an assortment of free family activities set up at the Eagles during the day of the ride. Working alongside Hollie Kahnke, Beman said this will help keep young kids and their parents engaged as they await the bikers to return and raffle off the big items.
"Tami and I really partnered with this and said we need some more stuff for some extra community involvement," Kahnke said. "Tami also found these girls on a dance team who are trying to raise money for a trip, which they have been struggling with, so they are going to help us run everything, and we will give back by donating toward their trip."
After the bikers take off at 10:30 a.m., there will be bounce houses, face painting, a duck pond game, snow cones, cotton candy and more — all free and for anyone in the community to come be a part of — set up outside the Eagles. Kids can also enter the free kids raffle for fun prizes throughout the day.
"The businesses and the Owatonna community have been so generous with all our raffle items they have donated," Beman said. "Almost every business we reach out to steps up and supports us and our cause."
Money raised through Jacob's Run goes toward the local scholarships handed out each year to graduating seniors. Kahnke said that is one of her favorite parts of being involved with Open Arms, but both women said it is the people they get to be around that keeps them heavily involved in Jacob's Run.
"The biggest thing I found out after losing Brandon was how supportive our community is," Beman said, stating both the local community and greater hockey community surrounded her family with support and love. "Everyone has been really supportive and nice, and that is what has kept us in the community. Seven of eight years ago, I don't think people would have been comfortable talking about [suicide], because it hadn't affected them, but I see that has changed now."
Though the women are looking forward to the fun family activities planned for those not going on the ride, they both strongly encourage anyone and everyone to come out to the Eagles prior to kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. so they can experience the bikes taking off.
"I'm not a motorcycle person and I am not going to claim to be, but when those motorcycles start up … it is an experience," Kahnke said. "It is a very neat and emotional moment — everyone should see and hear it."