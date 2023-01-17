Coming out on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, professionals in mental health are quickly realizing just how much people’s lives have been affected, especially children.
In these unprecedented times, some people may find themselves struggling with how to help the youth navigate through the struggles following the pandemic.
The United Way of Steele County is hosting at event at Trinity Lutheran Church to teach adults how to identify, understand and respond to signs of the kids in their life who may be struggling with their mental health or substance abuse in teens and adolescents ages 12 to 18.
Annette Duncan, UWSC president, said while the training is in no way a replacement for professional help, attendees will be provided with the tools and skills to recognize the signs of mental health disorders and substance abuse and how to interact with the young person in a productive way to get them the help they may need.
“Mental health struggles have always been here, but what we’re finding is COVID was the straw that broke the camel’s back and deprived our youth of their solid foundation,” she said. “So they had almost two years of instability and when you are stuck in that unstable state, that in and of itself creates trauma.”
The National Council for Mental Wellbeing offers a variety of workshops, but Duncan believes this event directed toward supporting young people is incredibly important.
According to the student survey conducted by the Minnesota Department of Education last year, more than a quarter of students in eighth, ninth and 11th grade throughout Steele County reported having seriously considered attempting suicide in the last 12 months and about 10% in each grade reported having actually attempted suicide.
“All of these studies have shown that having one protective factor that can help shield our kids from experiencing these crises is having adult interaction,” Duncan said. “Not just parents but teachers and trusted adults that support them and COVID removed that and it’s going to take years to come back from the trauma kids experienced over the last two years.”
She said trauma can come about in many different ways for different people and it’s not always outward violence as some people may think.
“Children are intuitive and they learn to read their environment so when their parents or caregivers are extremely stressed out, that makes it difficult for a child to feel secure in a home,” she said. “They count on us as adults to provide solid foundations and to make everything ok and many of us couldn’t do that which further exasperated the situation.”
Administrative Director for Fernbrook Family Center Bamboo Mitchell said every family was affected by the pandemic in some way, and since the height of the pandemic, a significant increase of kids needing additional assistance in mental health or substance abuse has been seen throughout the county and the country.
“The pandemic caused everyone a lot of stress,” she said. “No one really expected something like that to happen or to last as long as it did and now we’re going to be spending a lot time playing catch up with our mental health, education, and so many other aspects of daily lives, especially for kids.”
Duncan says she often hears the question from parents and community members alike about how they can help — she said signing up for the event and attending the training and learning the skills provided is exactly how people can help.
The Youth Mental Health First Aid Training will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the United Way of Steele County website.