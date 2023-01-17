Coming out on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, professionals in mental health are quickly realizing just how much people’s lives have been affected, especially children.

Youth Mental Health

In a 2022 student survey provided by the Minnesota Department of Education, more than 25% of Steele County students surveyed reported having seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year, with about 10% reporting having actually attempted. These stats are one of the reasons the United Way of Steele County is providing a workshop to help adults support young people in terms of their mental health. (Jesus Rodriguez/Unsplash)


Annette Duncan mug

Duncan

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments