The Owatonna Adult Education team welcomed a new ESL/GED instructor earlier this month from all the way in Sacramento, California. Mike Hitchko was looking for a change of scenery when he was alerted to the job in Owatonna and jumped at the opportunity.
“I've been teaching English as a second language for several years, and this position was full time, so I didn’t think I could pass it up,” Hitchko said.” “Everyone has been treating me really well since I got here and it’s been really great so far.”
After finishing his college degree on the west coast, Hitchko was unsure in what direction he was headed in his life and career. That is until his friend reminded him of his English speaking abilities, and he was on the course to becoming a lifelong ESL instructor.
“I’ve taught in Russia, Argentina, Japan and in several states,” he said. “It’s been great to experience different parts of the world, and it's interesting how different each place is. In Japan, the students always bowed when handing in assignments.”
Having worked in the southernmost city in the world in Argentina and in the heat of a California, Hitchko is getting ready to experience his first winter in the land of 10,000 lakes. Some, however, have questioned why he would leave such warm climate for the often bitter midwest cold.
“I’m from northern California, so it gets cold and there’s snow on the mountains, but when I was teaching in Russia I really liked the cold,” he said. “So I'll experience my first Minnesota winter soon, but I think I will enjoy it.”
Though he is not fluent in other languages, having lived in several countries across the globe has allowed him to take several crash courses in the cultures and languages. Additionally, most of his students abroad were already three or four years into their English learning.
“One thing that has stood out to me over the years is how the students have been in each place I’ve taught,” he recalled. “They’re all so eager to learn and appreciative.”
On Thursday, the Owatonna Adult Learning Center hosted an open house at their Roosevelt School campus. Local employers, students, prospective partners and the general public were invited to learn more about all of the class schedules and offerings.
“This is the first time we’ve had the open house in the morning and in the afternoon,” said Brian Coleman, career pathways navigators at Owatonna Public Schools. “We’re really excited to get more people involved and educate them on everything the adult learning center has to offer.”
Services at the Adult Learning Center include GED courses, citizenship tutoring, English as a Second Language courses, career pathways, college and career navigation services, as well as driver's education courses to prepare for a written exam. Overall, the center is all about breaking any potential barriers adults in Owatonna may face in furthering their education and/or careers.
Kim Reyant, site supervisor at the Adult Learning Center, said she was very excited to welcome Hitchko to the team and community and is excited to expand on program offerings and due their due diligence to bring this education to the adults in the community.
“Some people don’t realize it but we’re all life long learners,” she said. “We had a 70 year old man take the drivers ed course, and we’ve had young people in here too. There’s something for everyone if they need it.”
The center offers day time and evening classes. Pre-registration is required to participate in any of the classes.