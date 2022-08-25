The Owatonna Adult Education team welcomed a new ESL/GED instructor earlier this month from all the way in Sacramento, California. Mike Hitchko was looking for a change of scenery when he was alerted to the job in Owatonna and jumped at the opportunity.

Mike Hitchko

Mike Hitchko joined the team at the Owatonna Adult Learning Center as the new ESL/GED instructor. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Adult Learning Center

Representatives from several local businesses stopped by the open house at Roosevelt school to learn more about program offerings. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

