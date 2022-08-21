To be around the fair for 40 years is a feat in itself, but to deliver high quality food that keeps customers coming back every year is an even greater feat.
Dimitri’s Greek food stand is owned and operated by Dimitri Giannou. Giannou and his family have been selling their authentic Greek gyros and kabobs at the Steele County Free Fair since 1982. Giannou currently lives in Owatonna and enjoys the support he receives every year at the fair. Although Dimitri’s makes appearances at many other fairs throughout the state, Giannou still finds the hometown support to be the best.
“We do very well here,” Giannou said. “We have the same customers every year, plus a lot more.”
The inspiration for the stand was rooted with Giannou many years ago. Giannou had found himself working various jobs, but his idea for Dimitri’s sparked when he was working with his church.
“I used to work for our church back in Rochester at the Olmsted County Fair,” Giannou said. “Our church was selling kabobs and gyros, and I liked the idea so I did it myself.”
The stand sells just two food items, gyros and kabobs, along with many drink options. Dimitri’s gyros contain steak, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce, served on pita bread. Their other option is their pork kabobs, which are seasoned with their own special Greek seasoning and served on a stick. Giannou said their menu has never expanded past their two items because they want to perfect the items they serve.
“To do a good job, you have to have two items,” Giannou said. “It’s less pressure all the time and too many items is not as good. I have had ideas to do more, but I have no time because we’re very busy.”
Dimitri’s simplistic menu has developed into a staple food option for many fair goers. Every year, they can find the stand located right next to the fair office building and behind the United Prairie Bank Stage.
Because the stand has been around for so long, Dimitri’s has gained many loyal customers and created quite the draw. Tom Beer and his wife make the trip down from Le Center to Steele County once a year and eagerly come back to Dimitri’s.
“This is why I come here,” Beer said. “This is where we come to first every year. I have never been disappointed.”
The popularity of the stand is recognized all throughout the fair, including inside the office. With the stand conveniently located next to the offices, the SCFF staff has gotten to know Giannou well, and they are glad that Dimitri’s returns to the fair every year.
“You won’t find a better pork on a stick,” said Fair Board of Directors Vice President Wayne Steele. “They have the Greek seasoning and everything about it is great.”
After 40 years of attending the fair, Giannou and his family still find a passion for serving their customers and making great food. Dimitri’s has a well known reputation and the Steele County Free Fair, and all those involved cannot wait for them to return once again next year.