A felony DWI charge against a Rochester man who was linked to a shoplifting incident last year has been dismissed.
A felony DWI charge against a Rochester man who was linked to a shoplifting incident last year has been dismissed.
Chadd Alfred Mayer, 55, was convicted earlier this year to aiding and abetting of theft, a goss misdemeanor. He was also granted a statutory stay of adjudication for fifth-degree drug possession per his plea agreement, which ultimately dismissed seven other criminal charges he had been facing, including felony DWI for refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Mayer was originally charged Dec. 8 in Steele County District Court.
The charges stem from an incident that took place on Dec. 6 and began at an Owatonna business.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified by a local business’ loss prevention staff of a female who had removed the packaging and security device from a tool set and put it in her purse. When police arrived to the store, the staff pointed at a vehicle driving through the parking as the one the female reportedly had gotten in to. The license plate on the vehicle came back as belonging to a different vehicle, according to court documents.
A male driver, identified as Mayer, exited the vehicle and was approached by police, according to the report. Mayer gave multiple conflicting statements about why the vehicle had the wrong license plate on it. A vehicle search located three glass pipes with burnt residue that tested presumptive positive for cocaine, a lithium battery commonly used as a theft-assisting device and a bottle of vodka, according to the report.
Judge Karen Duncan sentenced Mayer to three years supervised probation.
Wendy Jo Ricter, 41, of Rochester, was convicted of gross misdemeanor theft for the same incident and sentenced by Judge Duncan to one year unsupervised probation.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.