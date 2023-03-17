A Faribault man is facing a felony drug charge after Owatonna police allegedly located 330 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop last week.
Domingo Garza Jr., 39, was charged March 10 in Steele County District Court with first-degree drug possession.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 8 Owatonna police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be driven by Garza, who is known to have multiple felony warrants. Police reportedly attempted to conduct the traffic stop on Cedar Avenue North and 22nd Street, but Garza did not come to a complete stop until the 100 block of 19th Street. While police tried to get Garza to pull over, they allegedly saw him moving in a way that appeared he was shoving something between the driver’s seat and center console.
Officers cleared the truck and had the K-9 unit search the vehicle, reportedly alerting police of a positive hit. According to the report, officers located a black magnetic box with baggies containing a white crystal substance between the driver’s seat and center console and a bag that also contained a white crystal substance under the driver’s seat. Police reportedly located nearly $3,000 worth of cash on Garza’s person.
According to court documents, the substances located in the vehicle field tested positive for meth, totalling 330 grams. Additionally, there were two packages wrapped in plastic that tested positive for 2.2 grams of fentanyl.
Garza was previously convicted in 2018 of felony DWI in Mower County, in 2014 of escaping custody in Olmsted County and in 2010 of felony DWI in Olmsted County.
He is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $150,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.