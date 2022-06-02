The last day of class for 2021-22 at Owatonna Middle School took an unwelcome turn Thursday when three young individuals were apprehended for potential threats.
Three individuals were seen outside the campus and caught the attention of administrative staff. When staff approached the individuals, who were not students at OMS, they ran away, and at least one of them made threatening comments which were overheard by other students. Officers from the Owatonna Police Department were quick to arrive on the scene and apprehend all three juveniles.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said all threats are taken seriously, but lockdown was not initiated at the school.
"The situation was handled well by administration and the Owatonna Police Department," Elstad said. "We're happy and thankful the situation was dealt with quickly."
The school district sent the following email out to parents of the district:
"Today (Thursday, June 2), three juveniles who do not currently attend Owatonna Middle School caused disruptions and made comments about a potential threat. All three were apprehended by the Owatonna Police Department. The comments were overheard by students in phy. ed. classes who were outside while this occurred.
"We take all threats seriously and even though these individuals were apprehended, we have taken extra precautions at OMS today. There is additional police presence at the school and additional administrators are on site as well. We will continue to prioritize the safety of all of our students on this last day of classes.
"If you have any questions, please reach out to the District Office at 444-8600."