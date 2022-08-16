One person was inducted into the Equine Hall of Fame and two into the Livestock Hall of Fame in the cattle show arena Tuesday afternoon at the Steele County Free Fair. 

Equine Hall of Fame

Kim Klukas was inducted in to the Equine Hall of Fame during Tuesday's ceremony at the SCFF. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Livestock Hall of Fame

Cindy Hokanson and Jerry Katzung accepted the Hall of Fame plaque on behalf of Sharon Katzung, who died in 2015. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments