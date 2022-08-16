One person was inducted into the Equine Hall of Fame and two into the Livestock Hall of Fame in the cattle show arena Tuesday afternoon at the Steele County Free Fair.
Kim Klukas has been involved with horses in various fashions for more than 20 years. She has acted as president of the Waseca F.F.A., Owatonna Saddle Club, and SEMCA.
Klukas is a register of Merit Pinto-Solid Hunter Under Saddle holder, she and earned her degree in Animal Science, along with a veterinary tech degree. She's spent the last two decades participating in various horse shows at the fair with her Quarter, Paint and POA horses.
"Kimberly is very deserving of being inducted into our Hall of Fame this year. She has spent much of her time with her horses from grooming to riding and showing," said Patrick McCarthy, superintendent of the Equine Hall of Fame. "The hall of fame is about the person, but its also about the horse. We train the our horses and develop a relationship with them. We're both happy when we're in tune with each other."
He commended Klukas on her work ethic and many accomplishments.
"This was unexpected and very exciting," Klukas said. "I always had a passion for horses and for animals in general and that's a big reason why I'm in the field I'm in and doing what I do."
Later in the afternoon, dozens gathered in the arena to honor several FFA members, scholarship recipients, awardees and inductees into the Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame.
The late Sharon Katzung was honored and inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. She was president of the Steele County and Minnesota State Porkettes, chairwoman of the Minnesota State Pork Queen Program and spent more than 30 years promoting pork on local, and national levels.
She also was heavily involved and invested in the SCFF and an exhibitor, 4-H leader, 4-H food and stand chairman as well as a dedicated and loved volunteer according to Master of Ceremonies Brad Rugg.
Katzung's husband, along with her daughter, Cindy Hokanson accepted the award on her behalf.
"Needless to say, I really miss mom today. She would be so honored," Hokanson said. "On behalf of our family I would like to extend our gratitude on the recognition of my mom, Sharon. My mom would be the very first to acknowledge that without my dad none of this would have been possible. For them, starting in 1965 with eight sows and 240 a dream came to fruition when they began farming just south of Owatonna and it became a way of life for them."
Dr. Tony Seykora was also a recipient of the Livestock Hall of Fame Service Award. Seykora has researched genetics in dairy cows health and fitness traits and authored more than 100 published papers, abstracts and articles related to his research. He authored "Practical Techniques for Dairy Farmers" a book published and used in college courses across the globe and has been translated into several languages.
He spent more than three decades teaching in Waseca and St. Paul and worked at the University of Minnesota as a professor of Dairy Cattle Genetics and has also worked for the Department of Animal Science.
"Dr. Tony Seykora is accomplished in several areas of animal science and was the coordinator of the University of Minnesota Animal Science major for almost 30 years," Rugg said. "He was responsible for an enrollment increase int he program of over 250 students."
Seykora also facilitated more than 130 4-H and FFA dairy judging contests among his many accomplishments. Seykora said he was honored and humbed to have received this title.