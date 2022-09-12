Cold and cloudy weather didn’t stop anyone from participating in the annual Jacob’s Run motorcycle rally in Owatonna this weekend, with the rain clearing up before the riders took to the road.
The 11th annual Jacob’s Run motorcycle rally took place on Saturday, with the riders gathering at the Owatonna Eagle’s Club before and after the ride. Riders could pre-register, otherwise registration lasted from 8 to 10 a.m.
Funds from the event went to the Open Arms Suicide Prevention Program, a program started by Robert Sikel to make sure another family never went through what his family did.
“We lost our son, Jacob, to suicide in 2012. He was 15,” Sikel said. After that, according to Open Arms’ website, the family participated in suicide prevention training in Colorado and began touring local schools, giving presentations about suicide awareness.
People from all across the community came out to support the organization and participate in the ride, many of them being drawn in by their own experiences with loved ones dying by suicide. Andrew Wenzel and Shane Lester were two of the riders who the message hit home with.
“I had a friend take his own life a few years ago,” Lester said. “Anything we can do to make sure someone else doesn't do it, we should.”
“My brother-in-law committed suicide a few years back, so I’ve really just been doing this for him,” Wenzel said. Wenzel said he’s been riding in the run for the last two years, after a friend of his told him it was happening.
Wenzel said that it’s important that people begin recognizing the signs of suicide, and become more aware of mental health issues, especially among men.
“This isn’t something to mess around with, but everyone takes it as a joke,” Wenzel said, talking about men’s mental health awareness. “A man says he’s feeling depressed, and everyone jokes that there’s something wrong with him. There is something wrong, and he needs help. It’s just not how you want to see someone go.”
In 2020, the suicide rate amongst all men was 21.9 out of every 100,000 people. That number is four times higher than the rate for women, and is nearly twice the national average. For men ages 15-24, the rate was 22.4, and for men 25-33 it was 28.3, according to the National Institute for Mental Health.
Jacob’s Run is the largest fundraiser for Open Arms Suicide Prevention Program, according to Sikel, with all of those funds being used to create the stationary and presentations for the schools. Any money left over is donated to the schools in the form of scholarships.
“This year we were able to do about 14 or 15 scholarships, with three of those being for $1,000 and the rest being for $500,” Sikel said.
The event isn’t just for riders, though. There was also a raffle auction set up, as well as games and activities for kids and parents who stopped by during the event, including a bouncy castle, snow cones, cotton candy and the 2U Entertainment Trailer. After the ride, participants were welcome to go back to the Owatonna Eagles Club for an evening raffle. The end of the evening came, and it seemed many were happy with how it went.
“[The event] went well, went right in line from everything we’ve seen so far,” Sikel said, adding that they had 82 bikes and 12 cars in the ride, and estimating the event probably saw around 150 people.
“I would say [this event] brings people together to relive and cherish the moments that you had with the ones you loved,” Wenzel said. “It’s just nice to see the community come out and get together in support of a good cause.”