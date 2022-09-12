Cold and cloudy weather didn’t stop anyone from participating in the annual Jacob’s Run motorcycle rally in Owatonna this weekend, with the rain clearing up before the riders took to the road.

Motorcycles lined up

82 bikers came out on a cloudy Saturday afternoon for the 11th annual Jacob's Run, to raise money for the Open Arms Suicide Prevention Program. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Riders take off

The riders took off around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning for a ride that would take them to bars in Pemberton and Le Center, before returning to Owatonna. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Lon Thiele

Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele helped escort the riders out of town on Saturday to kick off Jacob's Run. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

