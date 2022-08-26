Meetings for the Owatonna School Board started looking quite different last year, with the board room at one point becoming so full of spectators and commenters, the district elected to move meetings to a larger venue.
With the increase in community engagement — largely surrounding a post-secondary elective course on Critical Race Theory offered by Minnesota State University, Mankato to upperclassmen at the local high school in 2020-21 — eyes closely watched the filings last week for the four open School Board positions up for election in November.
When the filing period closed on Tuesday, Aug. 16, a total of 11 names were listed, including those of all four current incumbents.
Challenging incumbents Mark Sebring, Jolayne Mohs, Lori Weisenburger and Nikki Gieseke are Lloyd Brandt, Jan Guse, Elizabeth Hedlund, Michael Herman, Josh Indahl, April St. Martin and Colin Whalen.
While the incumbents all expressed a desire to continue contributing to the community through their work on the School Board, including ensuring the school district continues on the current fiscal path it is already on, the newcomers shared a variety of motivations for filing, ranging from wanting to see change in the schools to finally feeling the time is right to run for an elected position.
Communication, academics and change
"When all that is going on today, and all that impacts our kids, when I was asked if I would consider running for the School Board, I felt that the timing was right," said Herman, CEO of Driessen Water and a military veteran. "I feel that getting involved on the School Board will allow me the opportunity to be impactful in striving to provide a safe environment where our kids can grow academically, emotionally and equip them as the future leaders of our communities."
Herman is also a past president and current board member of the MN Water Quality Association, board member for the National Water Quality Association, vice chair of the Minnesota Plumbing Board and vice chair of the Owatonna Chamber Board of Directors.
Retired Owatonna Postmaster Guse echoed Herman's sentiment of the local youth being the future of Owatonna, adding that she is primarily interested in being their advocate through strong communication.
"Effective communication is huge. It results in building trust in our community, with our administration, our children and the parents to provide clarity, so people understand why a certain policy is made and why things are being done the way they are," Guse said. "This will ensure there is mutual respect in our student's classrooms, which results in excellence for everybody … strong communication will result in resolving conflicts."
Adding to the importance of communication, Whalen said he feels he could help bridge relationships between the School Board and the district faculty.
"In general, school district topics have been increasingly in the news, and I feel I'm ready to make a positive impact," said Whalen, systems developer at Federated Insurance. "As an approachable person, I want parents and teachers to see me as an active partner in further academic excellence in the Owatonna district."
Whalen is also involved in the planning of the annual Hometown Sampler fundraising event, has participated in a variety of church committees, volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota and is a current member of the Riverland Foundation Board of Directors.
Academics was also among the common reasons the challengers had for filing for office, with Hedlund stating she wants to help create a respectful classroom environment free from distractions like poor behavior and cell phones.
"I decided to run for School Board because I have a lot of questions and concerns about the schools' culture and curriculum over the last few years," said Hedlund, a physician assistant at CompCare Urgent Care in Owatonna and foster parent through Minnesota Prairie County Alliance. "There are many concerned parents in Owatonna, and I want to be their voice."
Three of the new candidates, however, made it clear they are running, because they do not agree with how the current School Board functions.
"I'm running, because I am not happy with the way the current School Board has handled things the last couple of years … The School Board seems to not really be listening to parents anymore," said Indahl, a machinist at K and G Manufacturing in Faribault, who has previously volunteered as a coach for youth basketball and soccer in the Owatonna community. "The way they handled the two recent referendums on the high school, having one vote shot down and then immediately turning around and having another vote, that just didn't sit right with me."
St. Martin said she decided to run for School Board after parents in the district told her they do not feel they have a voice when deciding the "best possible education choices" for their children.
"I believe it is vitally important that every parent and community member knows exactly what their children are being exposed to, and they have a voice in what is being taught in their child's school," said St. Martin, who currently sits on the Family Unity Network team ministry board at her church. "Through transparency and approachability, I believe I can be that voice. I am not in agreement with banning books. Rather, I will advocate for age appropriate material."
Brandt, who is a self-employed electrical contractor and previously worked for the district for a short amount of time, also stated he is unhappy with the way the current School Board, as well as the overall school district, is operating.
"I don't care for the way the money is being wasted and things that have been going on that I've seen," Brandt said. "I've seen a lot of waste that happens and things that were not being completed and not being done that are costing the taxpayers more money now."
Brandt declined to elaborate further.
Incumbent Gieseke, project manager IT officer at Community Bank of Owatonna, disagreed with Brandt's belief that things weren't being completed.
"We've started so many things, including building a new high school and making a plan for the old school," said Gieseke, who is finishing her sixth year serving on the School Board. "I feel it is important to make sure we are staying on budget and staying on track while addressing any concerns. I want to make sure we are staying on the correct path."
Staying on path
Incumbent and vice chair Weisenburger, director of compliance at Federated Insurance, said during her eight years on the School Board, she is seeing both exciting and positive chapters ahead for Owatonna Public Schools.
"I feel called to continue to contribute as a director on the School Board," Weisenburger said, adding she has to goals if re-elected. "First, to support our administration and teachers, finding ways to nurture and cultivate the next generation of public school professionals. Second, the successful launching of the new high school and partnering with our local businesses to prepare our students for careers and/or college."
Weisenburger volunteers with BBBS and has previously served on the board of directors for the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County, Music Boosters, the Montessori Children's House and other area nonprofits.
Current Board Chair Sebring, serving his 10th year on the board and a member of the ISD 761 Foundation, said he wants to continue to see the quality public education be provided that he received as an Owatonna alum.
"Students in our school system today have opportunities that we never dreamed possible," said Sebring, a financial advisor. "We have an obligation to our students, staff and community to ensure [transitioning to the new high school] is a smooth process, as well as determining the ultimate disposition of the 1921 building."
Incumbent Mohs said, as a local business owner (Mohs Contracting and Mohs Homes) and working as the director of outreach for Trinity Lutheran Church, she is constantly reminded of the importance of education, including a strong public education system, all of which are vital to the overall success of a community.
"There are a lot of great things happening in each of our schools, and I want to continue to support the phenomenal leadership team we have within the district, stay focused on our continued success of achieving a balanced budget and growing strong partnerships in the community with our business and community partners," said Mohs, who has served the School Board for nine years. She is is also the board chair for Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative, volunteers with BBBS, is an Owatonna Foundation trustee and a member of the Community Corrections Advisory Committee.