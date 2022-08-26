Meetings for the Owatonna School Board started looking quite different last year, with the board room at one point becoming so full of spectators and commenters, the district elected to move meetings to a larger venue. 

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments