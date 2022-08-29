The Streetscape project in downtown Owatonna is one step closer to being fully complete, with the opening of the 100 block of Cedar Avenue this weekend. 

The 100 block of Cedar Avenue is officially open for vehicles. Trees and landscaping are anticipated to be added later this week. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The 100 block of Cedar Avenue is officially open for both pedestrians and vehicles. Crews began painting sidewalk crossings Monday morning. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

