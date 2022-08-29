The Streetscape project in downtown Owatonna is one step closer to being fully complete, with the opening of the 100 block of Cedar Avenue this weekend.
The sidewalks have been open for a few days, and local business owners are thrilled with the completion and await the finishing touches. Jodi Erickson of Costa's Candies said she was extremely excited to see the street was finally open again.
"The best gift we were given was when the sidewalks opened," she said. "This is a slower time of year for us, so we haven't really noticed if we're getting more business with the sidewalks open or not, but I think it's good that our customers aren't having to use the back door and can walk right in the front again."
Trees and landscaping are expected to come in early this week, which might result in temporary street closures while trucks and workers move about.
"It's just a relief to have everything coming together and it looks great," Erickson said. "It's great to see people walking by, and I can see the park out the window again. It's just really exciting and we're all very happy."
Samantha Jacobson recently began working at Federated Insurance downtown, and throughout the summer has enjoyed going to local businesses for lunch or a treat during the day.
"It's like a breath of fresh air to see everything open," she said. "Having the sidewalk open on the one side of the street for a while has been great because I like to walk down and get a bagel or a sandwich for lunch most days, but seeing everything finally put together is really awesome. I think it looks really nice."
The project first began on the 300 block in June of last year, and has moved south block by block on Cedar Avenue and coming to completion near Owatonna's Central Park.
The whole of the project included many improvements on the street and for pedestrians, including ADA accessibility and overall better safety, with added space for the businesses as well. Flower beds, trees, plants and seating benches extend down the street as well.
Finishing touches are anticipated to be completed within the next two weeks, according to the streetscape website.
