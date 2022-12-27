The investigation is ongoing, but the Owatonna Police Department has arrested one man after a reported drive-by shooting in the city Dec. 21.
Davein DeWayne Rodgers, of Owatonna, was charged in Steele County District court with a felony for dangerous weapons in the use of a drive-by shooting, a felony for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a felony for discharging a firearm and endangering safety. He was behind held in the Steele County jail at the time of this writing.
No injuries stemming from the Dec. 21 incident have been reported to law enforcement. The Owatonna Police DEpartment issued a release on the day of the shooting, stating it did not believe there was any threat to the public related to the alleged shooting.
According to a complaint warrant, a drive by shooting had taken place in the 5'o'clock hour in Owatonna around the address of 735 25th St. NE in Owatonna. Dispatch advised that Rodgers was on the phone with them at 6:37 a.m., and he reportedly stated that he was driving and was being shot at. He would later be taken into custody and charged.
A resident in the neighborhood told police that morning that they had heard two gunshots around 5:05 a.m., followed by five, six or seven more gunshots 20 minutes later. An officer on scene found shell casings in and to the west of the intersection of Lindhaven Place NE and 25th Street NE on the south side of the roadway, according to the complaint.
The documents further noted that two witnesses reported their version of events to police. One of the witnesses said that Rodgers and another unidentified individual were "mad at her," wanted to jump her boyfriend and had fired at her house.
On and around the property, officers found a .45 caliber bullet casing in one spot, three more .45 caliber bullet casings in another spot, a tire marking in the snow, a black car door handle, three black car parts, a $1 bill, and a red substance that appeared to be blood.
Owatonna Police Captain Joshua Sorensen noted to the People's Press that the blood was noted on the scene, but it is unclear whether it's related to the incident.
One of the witnesses said the Rodgers owned a "brownish ghost gun with a green laser on it"; the witness said the gun may have been unregistered, according to the complaint. The witness said that Rodgers had shot the gun once while the witness was getting out of the car; the witness said Rodgers was trying to scare the male he had allegedly planned to jump. The witness then said they heard multiple more gunshots as they were bringing another witness inside.
The two witnesses later told investigators they wanted to "revoke" their statements, citing fear of retribution as the reason, according to the complaint.
Video clips reportedly showed Rodgers circling the area of the property for about 16 minutes. After that, the video shows a shot fired in the direction of the property in question, according to the complaint. A separate video reportedly showed a "large number of shots in rapid succession," as Rodgers' vehicle passed by the property, traveling westbound. Bullet casings were found on the roadway where Rodgers' vehicle was reportedly seen on the videos.
The vehicle seen in the video was a 2010 Lincoln MKX and belonged to Rodgers' father. Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found one .45 caliber bullet, one crimson trace (laser sighting) box with a receipt, one empty extended magazine, and one box of Sellier and Bellot .45 caliber ammunition (opened and containing 19 rounds).
Surveillance video showed Rodgers and two other males exiting the vehicle shortly after the time of the alleged drive-by shooting.
Rodgers also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Blue Earth County related to an incident in Mankato on Dec. 18 i which Rodgers is accused of discharging a .45 caliber firearm inside an apartment complex.
The investigation into the alleged drive-by shooting is ongoing, according to Sorensen.
"I think we have a good staff that is qualified, and they handled it well," he said of the response. "They took proper steps to ensure we have a solid investigation. We're ready for situations like this. We don't want them to happen, but if they do, we have the staff to handle them in a professional way. It does take a lot of time and resources, but we pulled it all together and made it a priority."