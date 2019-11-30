Last week’s Mystery Shot: Trinity Lutheran Church
When Russell Rudolf provided the Mystery Shot that we used last week, he told us that the image presented in the photograph was appropriate for this time of year and appropriate for this year in particular.
And yes, that was a hint.
You had to look carefully, though, because the image was that of something carved in wood, specifically a ship on the waves of the seas. Here’s what the Rev. Rudolf told us: “Thanksgiving ought to remind us of The Mayflower and Mayflower Compact,” he said. But that wasn’t all. He also told us “a ship is the symbol of the church.”
So, yes, the image pictured in last week’s Mystery Shot had something to do with a church, which seems appropriate for this time of year.
But why this year in particular?
Because, he reminded us, Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna is celebrating its centennial this year. Happy 100th birthday, Trinity.
And yes, the Mystery Shot for November 23, 2019, is the pulpit in Trinity Lutheran Church.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Jim and Mat Joachim and Bonnie Krueger. Nice work.
As for this week’s Mystery Shot, we’re giving you a couple of weeks to solve the mystery. There’s a reason for that and that is simply because what is pictured in the Mystery Shot this week doesn’t always look like it does in the photograph. You may need some time to get out and find this place, and we think that maybe, just maybe, you might do just that — if not this weekend, then the next.
