Last week’s Mystery Shot:
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Derald Shaw learned his lesson — or at least that’s what he told us.
Last week, there was a split decision in the Shaw household over where the Mystery Shot from the previous week was taken. Both Derald and Linda were certain that it was taken on the Steele County Fairgrounds (which it was), but differed on where on the fairgrounds. Linda was right and Derald, wise man that he is, decided to side with her this week. But did they get it right?
A bit of background on Mystery Shot from last week before we answer that question: The photograph, offered to us by Russell Rudolf, was given, no doubt, in a truly ecumenical spirit. Why do I say that? Because the Rev. Rudolf is a retired Lutheran pastor. And the Mystery Shot?
The Mystery Shot for January 18, 2020, is part of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Russ Rudolf noted that his Catholic brethren have “just started worshiping with the sanctuary after extensive remodeling.”
Russ provided us with a photo of the outside — something more visible to all — so we didn’t get to see the extensive remodeling. However, we were assured by Annie Thurnau that “the transformation inside is wonderful!”
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Tom and JoAnn Eichten; Jim and Mat Joachim; Bonnie Krueger; Duane Ludewig; Linda and Derald Shaw; Annie Thurnau and Diane Vosejpka.
The Eichtens — Tom and JoAnn — were convinced that Russ had to have taken the photo some time back. Why? “Because that black roof has a lot of snow on it now.”
Yes. Unfortunately.
Thanks to all who participated.
As for today’s Mystery Shot, I went to our archives to pull this one out. I’m not sure when it was taken. Probably some year May to September.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.