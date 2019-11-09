Last week’s Mystery Shot: Steele County Courthouse
Did you miss me?
I took last week off, which is why there wasn’t a Mystery Shot in last weekend’s newspaper and which is why I gave what I thought was a challenging Mystery Shot, figuring, as I said, you might need two weeks to figure it out.
Lo and behold, even though I came back to more than 1,000 emails awaiting me, I did not receive any answers to the Mystery Shot in that week while I was gone, proving that either (a) it was indeed a challenging photograph to identify and that extra week was wanted and needed, or (b) no one wanted to turn in an answer while I was elsewhere, thinking I might overlook it when I return.
I also suggested that what would help to identify the place pictured in last week’s Mystery Shot would be if our readers were birds. Naturally, that suggested that getting a bird’s eye view — that is, being up high and looking down — might help.
I’ve had no reports of hot air balloons, extra-long ladders or winged Steele Countians in the airspace over Owatonna, which might explain why even with the extra week the Mystery Shot was difficult to identify.
Nevertheless, we got several correct answers.
The Mystery Shot for October 26, 2019, was the tower of the Steele County Courthouse looking over the steeple of the First Baptist Church in downtown Owatonna.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Lois Janke; Jim and Mat Joachim; Bonnie Krueger; and Linda, Michelle and Derald Shaw.
Well done, one and all.
Today’s Mystery Shot, provided to us by Russell Rudolf, is in honor of Veterans Day. Thanks, Russ, and thank you veterans.
