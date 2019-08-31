Last week’s Mystery Shot:
Moser Rain Garden
It’s quite understandable how so many people — and there were a lot of you out there — guessed what they guessed for last week’s Mystery Shot.
First of all there was that image on what appeared to be a sign — an icon, if you will, that appeared to be a drop of water.
And the predominant color of the lettering on that sign? Blue, of course, the color we associated with the water. (Think ocean.)
But probably the biggest hint was “H2O,” the compound for water.
So I wasn’t surprised when readers associated the sign — and yes, it was a sign — with water. Sorry, however, it was the wrong water.
The vast majority of readers thought it was a sign for Culligan Water. But that was not correct.
The Mystery Shot for Saturday, August 24, 2019, was actually the sign for the City of Owatonna’s Mosher Rain.
And yes, that was a water drop, and yes, it was H2O, though the “O” also was used on the sign to spell out “Owatonna.” Pretty clever, eh?
Only one reader correctly identified the image in the Mystery Shot this past week. Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot was Eddie Dittmer. Kudos and bragging rights for you, Eddie.
The city has three official rain gardens, by the way: Autumn Hills rain garden on Autumn Hills Drive, a rain garden on Rose Street, and the Mosher Rain Garden on Mosher Avenue.
And why does the city have rain gardens?
From the city’s website: “As cities and suburbs grow and replace forests and agricultural land, increased stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces becomes a problem. Stormwater runoff from developed areas increases flooding; carries pollutants from streets, parking lots, and even lawns into local streams and lakes; and leads to costly municipal improvements in stormwater treatment structures.
“By reducing stormwater runoff, rain gardens can be a valuable part of changing these trends. While an individual rain garden may seem like a small thing, collectively they produce substantial neighborhood and community environmental benefits.”
Thanks for everyone who participated. And thanks to Russell Rudolf for providing such a challenging Mystery Shot.
By the way, Russell provided this week’s Mystery Shot as well.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.