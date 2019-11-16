Last week’s Mystery Shot: Homestead Hospice
It wasn’t really a hint. It was an acknowledgement that last week’s Mystery Shot was in honor of veterans as we approached Veterans Day. And though it wasn’t a hint as such, I thought that that would be enough to get people out and about, looking for and finding the monument pictured in the Mystery Shot.
I was wrong.
In the photo all you could see were what appeared to be the words “VETERANS EVER FREE.” Actually, that’s not quite what it says. We actually cropped out one letter as well as the rest of the inscription on the memorial. What it actually says is this: “HONORING OUR VETERANS … FREEDOM IS NEVER FREE.”
And how true that is. Once again, thank you, Veterans.
The Mystery Shot for November 9, 2019, is the memorial to veterans — a plaque on a rock next to an American flag on the grounds of Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
And thank you, Russell Rudolf, for providing the photo.
I thought more people would have identified the memorial, but actually only one person did.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot was Alden Kruschke, who identified the plaque, the rock and Homestead Hospice House. He even said that it was “to the left of the driveway on 26th Street.”
Good job, Mr. Kruschke.
Russell Rudolf has provided us another puzzler for this week. If I had trouble with last week’s, this one made me almost sick.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.