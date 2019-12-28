Last week’s Mystery Shot:
Owatonna Arts Center
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Yogi Berra was known for malaprops, spoonerisms and other quirky turns of the tongue almost as much as he was for his play on the ball field. One of favorite quotations from Yogi was, “It’s just like deja-vu all over again.”
There’s a reason I mention that.
I gave a bit of a hint to last week’s Mystery Shot, figuring, as I did, that it might be needed given the holiday-shortened time period we had.
What I said was this, “As for today’s Mystery Shot, you don’t have to travel far.”
Of course, in order for that hint to make sense, you’d have to know where you were traveling from as well as having some sense of where you’re going. Or, as Yogi Berra almost famously said, “If you don’t know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else.”
So where was our point of departure?
For that you need to go to the Mystery Shot from two weeks past, the answer to which we revealed last week. You may recall it was the Christmas tree in the main room of the Owatonna Arts Center. And you may notice at the top of this column is the general answer to the Mystery Shot of last week. That answer is also the Owatonna Arts Center.
Like Yogi said, “it’s just like deja-vu all over again.”
The tricky part is where in the arts center was that photograph taken?
Yes, the Mystery Shot for December 21, 2019, was the light fixture and the mural in the library of the Owatonna Arts Center.
Patricia Arnesen gave a little more information, noting that the photo was of “the light fixture in the ‘library’ where Lynette Schmidt Yencho has adorned the ceiling with an incredible mural.”
Diane Vosejpka called it “the beautiful ceiling light in the small quaint room with the artistic paintings on the ceiling.”
And the Shaws — Derald, Linda and Michelle — noted the clue, saying that the “Mystery Shot is the library mural at the Owatonna Arts Center, thus your clue that we wouldn’t have to travel far after last week’s Mystery Shot.”
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Pat Arnesen, Jim and Mat Joachim; Bonnie Krueger; Linda, Michelle and Derald Shaw; and Diane Vosejpka.
Good job.
As for today’s Mystery Shot, we’ll just say that it, or something very much like it, may, just may, be in the news this next week.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.