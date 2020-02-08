Last week’s Mystery Shot: Owatonna Post Office
My first thought was an ice cream cone.
That’s what the object featured in last week’s Mystery Shot looked like to me: A soft-serve ice cream cone that was in danger of tipping over. In fact, it still looks like that.
At the same time, I thought that that would be an odd thing for Russell Rudolf — our supplier of last week’s photograph — to have found let alone snapped a photograph of. And, of course, it proved to not be an ice cream cone at all. Nor did it have anything to do with ice cream cones.
What’s more, the object pictured — a bollard, I’ve come to learn they are called. More about that in a minute — doesn’t always look like that, even in Minnesota. If you looked at it in July or August, you can be pretty well assured it wouldn’t look like that.
Why? Because that white stuff on top is not ice cream. It’s snow — snow on top of a bollard.
By the way, I have Marcia Dahle to thank for teaching me that word. As she correctly defined it, a bollard or bollard post, as it is sometimes called, is “one of those posts that prevent cars from running into things.”
And yep, that’s exactly what this is. The question is where is it located? Several people identified it as a bollard — though kudos to Marcia Dahle for being the only one to use the official name — there were a lot of guesses where it was located, though only a handful of correct ones.
The Mystery Shot for February 1, 2020, was the bollard in front of the post office in Owatonna.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Marcia Dahle; Jim and Mat Joachim; and Diane Vosejpka.
By the way, I wasn’t alone. Marcia Dahle also thought it looked like a leaning ice cream cone.
Thanks to all who participated.
