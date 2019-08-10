Last week’s Mystery Shot: Steele County Fairgrounds
The hint last week was this: [The Mystery Shot] is of a place that is in the news. Or will be.” Put the stress on the phrase “will be” and think of Steele County and you were bound to come up with the upcoming Steele County Free Fair and, of course, the fairgrounds.
The tricky part was knowing exactly where on the fairgrounds was the place that we pictured in last week’s Mystery Shot.
Pam Larsen noted that very point when she said, “I believe the Aug. 3 Mystery Shot is at the Steele County Fairgrounds.” But then, perhaps sensing I wanted — nay, demanded — more detail, she continued.
“More specifically,” she said, “it’s the pink rein and eye of the carousel cutout on the Grandstand Ticket Booth located just west of the grandstand.”
That’s pretty specific. What’s more, it’s correct.
Yes, the Mystery Shot for Saturday, August 3, 2019, was … well, what Pam Larsen said it was. Good job, Pam.
In addition to Pam Larsen, those readers correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Jim and Mat Joachim and Linda, Oliver and Derald Shaw.
The Shaws also identified it as the “west side of the grandstand ticket booth on the west side of the grandstand at the Steele County Fairgrounds.”
So in case you get lost at the fairgrounds this week, that should give you a sense of where you are.
Thanks to all who participated.
Today’s Mystery Shot comes to us from frequent — and generally correct — Mystery Shot player, Jim Joachim, who, when he dropped by my office last week, said he’d see me at the fair. You just might, Jim.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.