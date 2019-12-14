Last week’s Mystery Shot: Village of Yesteryear
When last we met — two weeks ago in this very spot — I told you we were giving you an extra week to solve the mystery of the Mystery Shot. Yes, in part it was because I was out of town last week. But it was also because, as we said, “what is pictured in the Mystery Shot this week doesn’t always look like it does in the photograph.” And so therefore we concluded with the observation that “You may need some time to get out and find this place, and we think that maybe, just maybe, you might do just that.”
I didn’t realize when I wrote those words that how different the place pictured in the photograph looks now. What I was really talking about was the snow in the photo — on the trees and the roof of the building — and about the lack of leaves on the trees. What I didn’t know at the time was that a chimney that appears in the Mystery Shot no longer is there.
The Mystery Shot for November 30, 2019, is a log cabin at the Village of Yesteryear — a place that I thought maybe, just maybe, you might venture out to for Christmas in the Village.
What I didn’t know is that the chimney no longer exists on that cabin — or so I’ve been told. Yes, it’s an old photograph, but I’m an old guy.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Richard Dresser; Lois Janke; Jim and Mat Joachim; Bonnie Krueger; Duane Ludewig; and Linda and Derald Shaw.
Good job.
As for today’s Mystery Shot, provided for us by frequent contributor Russell Rudolf, it is a photo of something I guarantee you won’t see every day, but something you might see at this time of year, especially if you’re in the right place — which you might be this weekend.
Enjoy.
