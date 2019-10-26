Last week’s Mystery Shot: Owatonna Hospital
I have birthdays on my mind apparently.
Here’s the thing: On Saturday (Oct. 26) I will celebrate (if you want to call it that) my birthday as I officially turn 62. (And here is the place where you exclaim with surprise, “Oh, I never would have guessed you to be that old.)
And, no, you need not send cards, gifts or birthday cake. I’ll just take the money instead.
But I digress.
I say that I have had birthdays on my mind because last week’s Mystery Shot was done in honor of the 10th birthday (or anniversary if you prefer) of a local institution. Yes, on Oct. 16 — just a few days before our last Mystery Shot — Owatonna Hospital celebrated its 10th birthday.
I remember it like it was yesterday.
So first of all, congratulations, happy birthday and happy anniversary to Owatonna Hospital. You have served our community well.
But let’s get down to the matter at hand: What part of the hospital did we have pictured. That’s where I thought I might fool a few.
Which I didn’t.
The Mystery Shot for October 19, 2019, was the glass in the front entryway of the hospital.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Bonnie Bromley; Ed Drake and Kim Miller; Rich Dresser; Jim and Mat Joachim; Joshua Kiel; Bonnie Krueger; Linda and Derald Shaw; and Diane Vosejpka.
Well done, one and all.
This week’s Mystery Shot is a bit more challenging, unless you’re a bird, so I’m giving you two weeks to figure it out. Which is another way of saying I’m taking some time off next week. Good luck and let’s see if we can get a lot of correct answers. Consider it a belated birthday present.
Though I will take the money.
