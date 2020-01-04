Last week’s Mystery Shot: Owatonna Hospital
We made no guarantees when it came to last week’s Mystery Shot. What we said was that “it, or something very much like it, may, just may, be in the news this week.”
Yep, we were hedging our bets.
Of course, the big news of the week was the turning of the calendar from one year to the next, from one decade to another. And with the new year always comes possibilities, including the possibility for the first baby of the year at Owatonna Hospital. And when that happens, we like to have a story about mother and child. But it doesn’t always happen.
For one thing, I recall one year in the not-so-distant past where the first-born of the year didn’t show up until the second week of the year. And, of course, there are some parents who really don’t want their pictures in the paper.
So maybe, just maybe.
As a matter of fact, as I am writing these words, we’re still waiting for news from the hospital that the new parents want to talk to us.
So what does all of this have to do with last week’s Mystery Shot? Just this: Last week’s Mystery Shot was taken from a photo of a few years back of a new mama and her baby taken on the first day of the new year. What you don’t see in the picture, of course, is the mama or the baby. What you do see is, as reader Candace Roush so correctly pointed out, were the patient bed controls in a patient care room at Owatonna Hospital.
And that’s exactly what was show in the Mystery Shot for December 28, 2019.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Ed Drake and Kim Miller; Jim and Mat Joachim; and Candace Roush.
Ms. Roush had a distinct advantage on this one, by the way. Her official designation and titles are “Candace Roush, BSN, RN, Nursing Supervisor, Nursing Administration, Owatonna Hospital.”
As for your hint this week, I’ll only say that unless something really unforeseen happens, you are not likely to see the place pictured in the Mystery Shot in the news this week and probably not for several months.
