Last week’s Mystery Shot: Steele County Fairgrounds
It probably comes as no surprise that for the third week in a row we had a photo of something from the Steele County Fairgrounds for our Mystery Shot. After all, the Steele County Free Fair is one of the biggest events — no, make that the biggest event — in the county all year. And there’s so much to see and do at the fair that I thought I would see how observant you folks are.
Pretty darn observant, it seems.
Rich Dresser told me that it wasn’t just observation that led to his discerning what the Mystery Shot was. It was investigation, he said.
“Acting on a hunch, my crack investigative team of Ali, Niko and Myra Gibbs, as well as myself determined that the photo was conclusively the roof/main entrance to ‘Ye Olde Beer Garden’ at the Steele County Free Fair.”
And they were correct.
The Mystery Shot for Saturday, August 17, 2019, was in fact the roof/main entrance to Ye Olde Beer Garden on the Steele County Fairgrounds.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Ed Drake and Kim Miller; Rich Dresser and Ali, Niko and Myra Gibbs; Jim and Mat Joachim; Bonnie Krueger; Wayne and Betty Kubicek; and Linda, Michelle and Derald Shaw.
Apparently Jim Joachim has been paying attention because when he supplied the correct answer for the Mystery Shot, he also pointed out that we had used that image before — not the exact same photograph, but a similar one with a similar crop. I think I shrugged. Perhaps, just perhaps, we had used something like that before, but I sure couldn’t remember when.
Well, I did a little digging and I found it. It was August 10, 2013 — nearly six years ago to the day. How did you remember that, Jim?
Thanks to all who participated, and I hope you enjoyed the fair. I will tell you that the Mystery Shot this week is not something from the fair.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.