Last week’s Mystery Shot: Hmmmm….
The Mystery Shot remains a mystery. Well, sort of.
I could say that everyone who wrote in this past week or stopped by my office or grabbed me in the street with the answer to the Mystery Shot got it all right. Cheers, bravos and loud huzzahs! Or I could say that everybody got it wrong. Boo, hiss and loud harrumphs.
Which is correct? Well, both, as I say, sort of.
What everyone identified, quite correctly, was that the Mystery Shot was an artist’s rendering of the eye of the Owatonna Huskies mascot. The real question was where was that rendering? And it could have been several places. The two most popular answers, it seems, was on the wall of the gym at Owatonna High School and on the sign out front of that same high school.
Yep, those both look mighty familiar. But they’re not actually correct.
When Russell Rudolf provides us with photos for the Mystery Shot — and, no, I’m not blaming Russell for the confusion — he generally provides several photos for us to choose from as well as a larger photo that will show us the place in context and, of course, the name of the place. Then he leaves it to me to crop the photo in whatever way I see fit. And I will admit that I cropped the one photo so it can still be distinguished as the eye of the Huskies mascot, but you can’t really tell which incarnation at what place that mascot dwells. So if you couldn’t tell, it’s my fault. Mea culpa.
Though technically no one correctly identified the Mystery Shot, in reality many people identified it … if that makes sense.
I think I’m going to call a do-over.
In the meantime, I’m going to tell you where this rendition of the mascot can be found. In Russell Rudolf’s own words, the Mystery Shot for September 7, 2019, was the “new sign at the food shack at the Lincoln soccer complex.”
I do believe in all the years that we’ve played Mystery Shot together, this has been the most perplexing one. Sigh.
Today’s Mystery Shot was also provided by Russell Rudolf and is one that is both appropriate for today, so he told me, as well as something that is close to home for him, so I’m assuming.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.