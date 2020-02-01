Last week’s Mystery Shot:
Village of Yesteryear
Richard Dresser, when turning in the correct answer for last week’s Mystery Shot, opined that we would probably get a “boatload of correct answers.”
We did get quite a few, but I suppose whether it qualifies as a boatload depends on the size of your boat.
Tom Longtin said the “fancy trim around the windows was a dead giveaway” in being able to identify the landmark. And yes, he, too, correctly identified it.
The Mystery Shot for January 25, 2020, was the Dunnell House in the Village of Yesteryear, more specifically, as Mr. Dresser also pointed out, the north side of the house.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Ed Drake and Kim Miller; Rich Dresser; Tom and JoAnn Eichten; Jim and Mat Joachim; Joshua Kiel; Bonnie Krueger; Steve Longtin; Candy Pogones; Linda and Derald Shaw and Barb Smith; and Diane Vosejpka.
What I wondered was if anyone would surmise exactly why I delved into the archives to find that particular photo of the Dunnell House. Alas, no one noted it if they did figure it out.
Y’see, last week while I was putting together the Mystery Shot, the People’s Press was smack dab in the middle of the 2020 Bold & Cold Medallion Hunt, and the competition to find that medallion was heating up. Our last clues would be given on Saturday with a deadline of finding the medallion at 5 p.m. Monday.
I had read the clues and the hints carefully. I had to. I wrote them. And just in case the clues and hints weren’t enough, I decided to include one last hint in last week’s Mystery Shot. The hint was a photo of the Dunnell House with a water tower clearly present in the background — both of which are alluded to in the clues. In case anyone was looking at the Mystery Shot, they perhaps, just perhaps, would have made the connection and used that last hint over the weekend to find the medallion.
I’m sneaky, eh?
It all became moot, however, when the medallion was found on Friday morning — before the Mystery Shot would appear in print, but after the Mystery Shot had been sent to the press.
Thanks to all who participated.
As for today’s Mystery Shot, Russell Rudolf provided it for us, though I dare say that it wouldn’t look like this throughout the entire year — even in Minnesota.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, like Russell Rudolf did, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.