Last week’s Mystery Shot:
Owatonna Degner Regional
Airport
After a rather difficult Mystery Shot two weeks ago — a photograph provided to us by Russell Rudolf and identify by just one reader — I congratulated and thanked Russ for “providing us with such a challenging Mystery Shot.”
I take it back.
Not actually, though this past week’s Mystery Shot proved to be not quite so challenging as the previous week’s had been — a fact pointed out to me by more than one reader.
“It’s déjà vu all over again,” commented Rich Dresser. “I’m certain it has been used before, probably thought nobody would notice?”
Oh, and by the way, he correctly identified the location.
And he wasn’t alone.
Linda and Derald Shaw, who also correctly identified the Mystery Shot, pointed out “some interesting trivia,” as they called it.
“A picture of that same sign appeared as the Mystery Shot on 1-9-16 and again on 11-18-17,” they told me.
How in the world did they possibly know that?
Pam Larsen had reason to know. After correctly identifying the Mystery Shot, she threw out the rhetorical question, “Why do I think so?” which she then answered, “Well, I had submitted a photo of that same sign in November 2017, along with a bit of aviation history.”
Jim Joachim even stopped me in the gym to identify the photo and also to tell me that I had used it before.
Actually, the photo is new — taken just within the past few weeks. What’s old — or at least getting older — is my brain, apparently. Until I was reminded, I had completely forgotten that I used a photograph of that sign, not once but twice, so it seems, as the Mystery Shot.
The Mystery Shot for Saturday, August 31, 2019, was the sign — well, part of the sign — for the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Richard Dresser; Jim and Mat Joachim; Pam Larsen; Linda and Derald Shaw; and Diane Vosejpka.
The Shaws even noted the clue I gave when I used a similar photo back in November 2017. The clue? “You’re flying solo.”
By the way, the Shaws also guessed that Russell Rudolf “might have taken the picture while attending the fly-in the previous weekend. I believe they are correct, based on another photo that Russ sent along with the one I used.
Thanks for everyone who participated. And thanks to Russell Rudolf for providing the Mystery Shot. I dare say the one he provided for this week will be more challenging. For one thing, I’m pretty darn certain I’ve never used this one before. Sigh.
